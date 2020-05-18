The Snake
I don’t think we should forget that President Trump lavished praise on China’s response to COVID-19 before he decided that, no, China has been dishonest and now deserves the blame — all the blame — for our country’s late response.
This is strange, in light of one of Trump’s all-time favorite poems, “The Snake.”
Remember how he used to recite it on the campaign trail? It was to remind us that someone or other — I don’t know who — would never change. “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in,” it ended.
If only he’d listened to his own words. If only he’d remembered that we can’t trust China. If only he’d listened to anyone trying to warn him to take coronavirus seriously.
Becky Willard
Winston-Salem
Testing is overrated?
President Trump continues to dismiss the consensus of health experts that widespread testing and tracing are keys to a safe opening of the country. In a meeting with Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on May 7, Trump said that testing was “somewhat overrated.” But apparently it is not overrated in the White House! After two administration aides tested positive for COVID-19, the president and Vice President Mike Pence will be tested daily along with all staff members with whom they come into contact. Also, White House guests will be tested. The two staff members who were infected with the virus were also subjected to contact tracing.
It is very hypocritical that Trump does not actively seek to provide the American people the same protections that he has in the White House. I have to ask why Trump doesn’t go all out and use the Defense Production Act to require companies to produce testing materials that will ensure that every citizen in this country has the access to testing. Could it be that increased testing will show many more cases and he is afraid that will hurt his chances for reelection?
Our country cannot afford another four years of Trump. Thank goodness current polling shows that this incompetent president will not be re-elected.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Acting like soldiers
Look at the protests through the nation. All the people who come to them carrying assault weapons and wearing camo, acting like soldiers who want to fight in a war. Let’s round them up and send them to overseas and bring home our real soldiers.
I wonder how many would be willing to fight in a real battle. How many would run back home and put their stuff up?
I was in the military and it makes me mad that they do this in the name of liberty.
Earl Collins
Mount Airy
Conspiracy theories
I’ve never considered myself a conspiracy theory person, but I have seen many disturbing videos emerge since the beginning of this COVID-19 pandemic. And it has made me wonder if there could be some truth to some of these theories.
For example, are Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates hiding something that can end coronavirus in order to profit off of a vaccine (or whatever the story of the day is)? And then there are the many videos referring to the various origins of the coronavirus itself.
In his May 14 column “Why people believe in a ‘plandemic,’” David von Drehle is right: Americans are being actively targeted with misinformation by people pushing their own agenda. And it is so easy to spread any nonsense on social media. As von Drehle put it (quoting Carl Sagan), “Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary proof.”
In the end, I am still not a conspiracy theorist and I refuse to blindly believe any of these crazy stories without validation or proof!
Barbara Johnson
Winston-Salem
Stay safe, Tarheels
My wife and I have lived in North Carolina long enough to know that several thousand Tarheels no longer have the sense they were born with. The color photograph near the top of the front page of the May 10 Journal, showing shoppers at Hanes Mall, clearly indicates that.
For those in the aforementioned photo, plus several thousand others, I will paraphrase the following: “The Lord giveth and Donald Trump, and the Republican Party, taketh away.”
For everyone on the Journal’s staff, plus all other American patriots (those who “vote Republican” not included): Stay safe, dear friends, wear your masks and stay safe.
Kenneth Brian Scalf
Mocksville
