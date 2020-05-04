A good problem
Thank you, Winston-Salem! Thank you for all of the support and love that you have shown to both your health care and public safety professionals! Especially for public safety, which includes emergency medical, fire service, emergency management and law enforcement, we appreciate all that you have done to support us during these challenging times.
From the law enforcement perspective, we have had support and love shown to us through verbal and written comments, hand-made and commercial mask deliveries, offers of hand sanitizers and food. This past Saturday we had chicken minis and pizza and one of our community law firms provided lunch for us. So much food was offered to us by citizens and businesses that our officers were full by mid-afternoon and had to be careful to not overeat! That’s a good problem to have.
Winston-Salem is a loving community, and as Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson has publicly stated, when you see public safety personnel in uniform, especially law enforcement officers, without saying a word we are telling you that we love you. We took an oath in which we swore to serve and protect our community, which means that we will risk our lives to save yours.
During these times of COVID-19, active shooters, gun violence in general and the opioid crisis, we remain strong and committed to our oath, 24/7. What greater love?
Thank you, Winston-Salem. We love you back!
Capt. W.S. Weaver II
Assistant Police Chief
Winston-Salem
Not too late
Is it my imagination, or do President Trump and his enablers seem to want to kill their fellow American citizens? If Trump had only managed to get effective testing to the states weeks ago, around 90% of the COVID-19 cases could have been prevented.
But it’s not too late to save others. Trump could use the power of his office to get these tests. That is a power he does have if only he’ll use it.
A president should want to protect us — all of us. Is he incapable of doing his job?
We need tests, contact tracing and personal protective equipment for our health care workers and other essential workers. Why, oh why can’t he see this? But perhaps it is as Thomas Paine said: “To argue with a man who has renounced the use of reason is like administering medicine to a dead man.”
Gail McNeill
Winston-Salem
Italian medicine
Marc Thiessen’s April 18 column, “Pandemic vs. socialized medicine” was especially misinformed. That he cited a study by the Mercatus Center, a creation of the Koch brothers, who are also encouraging the dangerous demonstrations against measures health experts and responsible leaders promulgate, reinforces my skepticism.
First, in this case, he is wrong that “socialized medicine” is the problem in Italy. Its system is ranked second best in the world, after that of France. Has he ever used the Italian system? I have and have found it compares favorably to ours in many respects. (It does have the advantage that fewer gun-related crimes fill emergency rooms.)
Yes, Italy was hit hard and with less warning than we had, its medical facilities overwhelmed, as are ours. Admittedly, we didn’t take advantage of that warning, or of the opportunities to be prepared materially and psychologically, after the even-earlier emergence of the disease in China. The impact of the coronavirus on Italy, a country with an excellent medical system, is due, in my experience and opinion, to other factors and it is worthwhile to contextualize the Italian experience. Consider the normal social practices — hugs, kissing on both cheeks, evening walks arm in arm and the greater population density.
When you evaluate Thiessen’s denigration of “socialized medicine,” remember this: Even after (or if) an American recovers from COVID-19, the bills will be staggering. Has Thiessen investigated the costs of procedures, medical personnel, equipment, medications, disposables? At least the Italians will be spared that!
Katherine McGinnis
Winston-Salem
Six feet
Six feet apart today beats six feet under tomorrow!
Danny Pope
Germanton
