I am a life-long Democrat but I believe we must work together as citizens to stop the destructive ideals and events that threaten our democracy and our very way of life.
I have always respected the office of the presidency, although I may have disagreed with policy and did not vote for the candidate. However, the person sitting in the Oval Office has dragged the reputation of this country through the mud. The United States has lost respect of all our allies. All the while this man is cavorting with autocrats and dictators.
Some have ignored evidence of his immorality (like the “Access Hollywood” tape), his racism and duplicitous deeds. But enough is enough. He has abandoned our allies the Kurds, who fought beside us and gave their blood and lives in the fight against ISIS. The Kurds are left to be slaughtered while Turkey unleashes horrors against civilians and attempts an illegal takeover of sovereign territory.
Does this man have the moral authority to lead our great nation? What will history books say about our country’s lack of response to an existential threat? What will we say to our children and grandchildren when we look in their eyes as they ask us why we stood by and implicitly endorsed this man’s policies?
Will our democracy survive? Will we stand up and act for the good of our country?
I hope so. Otherwise, our country may not survive.
Linda Setzer Yellen
Kernersville
Why women back Trump
One need only google “women for Trump rally” to see the clear bias of Petula Dvorak in her Oct. 19 column “Why would these women back Trump?”
But to answer the question she raised, let me list only a few reasons why I, a woman, support President Trump who has:
- Slowed the murder of the unborn both here and globally;
- Slowed the flood of illegal immigrants and the legal migration of potentially dangerous people into our country;
- Brought about better trade agreements internationally;
- Moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem;
- Undid many restrictive regulations of the former president’s doing involving business, health care and natural resources;
- Created massive numbers of new jobs, thus creating the lowest record of unemployment across all racial barriers in decades, and thus reducing the number of Americans needing welfare;
- Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history;
- Given us constitutionally conservative Supreme Court judges;
- Protected the religious rights of private business owners;
And this partial list was all done while donating his presidential salary every year.
And I, a woman, will be voting for him again in 2020.
Debbie Embler
Winston-Salem
As a republic
We give our pledge of allegiance to the flag and to the “Republic for which it stands.” Our country is a republic governed by laws that are created, changed and eliminated through our elected representatives.
As a republic, we stand for the law and we say that no one, regardless of wealth or position, is above the law. There may be laws we don’t like and there may be laws we feel are not appropriately used. But that is why we have elections.
There are plenty of people who seem to dislike the fact that President Trump, who clearly broke the law by using his position many times for personal and political gain, is being made accountable. The law is clear — created through generations of elected officials — that government officials may not attempt to use their positions for political purposes. The Founders of our great country wisely indicated that any president who committed anything from misdemeanors to high crimes was subject to accountability according to the law.
So, our choice, whether we like it or not, and regardless of political persuasion, is to either support the republic for which many have paid so dearly with their lives or surrender it to a lawless mob, which is the nature of a pure democracy.
Roger Pearman
Winston-Salem
LTR#2 Why women back Trump. Trump has certainly made getting an abortion more difficult or more expensive in some places but I found no stats that the actual number of abortions has dropped here or abroad. The number of illegals has waxed and waned for many varying reasons. The number dropped drastically under Obama as he instituted programs to make immigration less inviting or needed. Trump reduced the number of immigrants after his policies caused an increase. Trump does that a lot. He creates a crisis and then pretends to solve it. Trump has brought about no better trade agreements internationally. In fact most are worse if not the same. Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem eliminated any chance of an Israeli/Palestinian peace. Removing Obama regulations make us less safe and more likely to have a recession. Trump job creation just like the economy in general is a linear continuation of the Obama Recovery from the Bush Recession. The economy has done well despite Trump not because of him. Tax cuts have gone to the rich and fat corporations not the middle class and have increased the debt beyond what Obama did and he, Obama was saving us from recession. And there was no tax reform. He said he was going to reduce the returns to one page. Another lie. He gave us one stolen SCOTUS judge and the other a moral cripple. Protected the religious rights of business owners? I don’t even get that one. And he did this while donating his salary? That’s a good one. $400,000? That‘s pocket change to what he and his crime family is racking in yearly. Ivanka and her Chinese trademarks alone are worth billions. And if we could get a peek at those tax returns I bet even you’d consider changing your vote, Debbie.
Yes we have a republic...but sadly even after ratification those elected to Congress were hard at work trying to subvert the efforts & will of we the people ...so when we see what is currently going on now in DC don't be shocked be sad that as then as it is now, the voices and will of the electors is still being ignored
