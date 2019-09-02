Overtaxing the rich
Government absorbs money like an enormous sponge. Leftist politicians invent extravagant social programs in order to (a) buy votes from beneficiaries (b) create a new bureaucracy, assuring still more votes and © satisfy envy by overtaxing the rich.
Excessive corporate tax sent Burger King to Canada and Pfizer to Ireland, eliminating lots of U.S. jobs. But that won’t stop Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, et al, from raising corporate taxes once again and watching more capital flee.
An unspoken arrangement between voters and Democratic politicians continues to exchange benefits for votes, which may be how democracies go bankrupt. Let’s all enjoy ourselves before the lights go out.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
Only in America
Cal Thomas in his Aug. 9 column “Mass murders are a symptom of an evil disease,” sought to pin the blame for mass murders on man losing sight of God: “I could not put it more accurately than to repeat: ‘Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.’ “
Reading this reminded me of another writer, William Styron, his novel “Sophie’s Choice,” and the following passage: “At Auschwitz, tell me, where was God?” And the answer: “Where was man?”
Whether one believes in a higher power or not, looking to it, proclaiming that it has all the answers, always evades the central point. All of us must take responsibility.
Cut it anyway you like. The truth is, America values owning each and every type of gun more than it values human life. Defend it however you like. Well-regulated militia, freedom, manifest destiny, uniquely American. The results are still the same: the death of thousands and thousands of innocent people.
No, our annual rash of mass shootings is not even close to Auschwitz. Still, more Americans have died from gunshots in the last 50 years than in all of the wars in American history. Since 1968, more than 1.5 million Americans have died in gun-related incidents, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Again, whether God is there, whether you believe or not, simply evades the real question: Why do we, as Americans, tolerate this constant and continual slaughter of innocent people?
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
An incredible claim
I found state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s Aug. 29 letter (“Women’s empowerment”) praising President Trump for empowering women to be incredible, i.e. unbelievable, astonishing, absurd. Imagine praising Trump, a man who boasted of grabbing women by the genitals and going into young beauty contestants’ dressing rooms — “because I’m the owner of the pageant,” he said. He cheated on his wives and paid off women he allegedly fornicated with while married. He slammed Hillary Clinton and indicated that she cheated on her marriage, somehow confusing her with her husband. Last week he called San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who was facing the threat of another devastating hurricane, corrupt and incompetent.
The Equal Rights for Women amendment was ratified in 1972, but requires a minimum of 38 states to sign off on it to pass. Thirty-seven states have signed. Just one more state is needed to sign off. North Carolina could do it.
Perhaps if Krawiec dedicated her efforts to making our state the one that proudly supports the amendment that truly empowers women, and casts that final vote to pass it, she would have something to write about.
Audrey Mayville
Winston-Salem
L1: The left understands very well that corporations do not pay taxes. Instead, they simply collect them . . . from rich, poor, and in between. That way, Evil Big Business receives the blame for higher prices, along with all manner of other ills, while leftist pols posture in phony outrage against corporations picking their constituents’ pockets. Pretty good hustle.
1. Mass shootings,murders,rapes of children,human trafficking that happens in our very state 24/7 are not done by the vast majority of legal lawful you never know they even existed gun owners who are guilty of one IMAGINED crime they legally & lawfully own " a scary looking" gun .
2. Notice how & since the advent of " progressive educational systems" from over 100 hundred years ago we have seen an erosion of moral decay,common decency & good manners which CV contributed to respect for other fellow human beings . Can any po,optical progressive social justice warrior & as Antifa reject care to explain that or is my words used oo harsh,hurtful and offensive ?
