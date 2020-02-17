The reasons ...
Kevin Mundy is smart: He graduated summa cum laude from Wofford College and earned an MBA from the University of South Carolina.
Kevin Mundy knows business: He was an executive with Sara Lee branded apparel (now Hanesbrands) for 18 years, working with local and state leaders.
Kevin Mundy knows Winston-Salem: He has worked in various capacities with seniors groups, musical groups, his homeowners association, the Sawtooth School for Visual Art, the National Black Theatre Festival and the Little Theatre.
Kevin Mundy knows philanthropy: He was a member of the Donors Forum and has worked with the Crosby Scholars Community Partnership, March of Dimes and Arts Council.
Kevin Mundy knows Winston-Salem’s people — all the people (he speaks Spanish).
Kevin Mundy has courage: I got to know him in the 1990s, when AIDS was a scary and stigmatizing disease. Kevin was an early volunteer AIDS Care Service board member.
These are the reasons Kevin Mundy will make a knowledgeable, hardworking, Southwest Ward city councilman capable of representing the interests of every demographic group.
Larry Roth
Winston-Salem
On the ballot this March there is a tax issue that will be used 100% locally to fund schools and teacher supplements. Yet if you go to the polls without already knowing this, you might be confused by the language on the ballot. It says:
“Local sales and use tax at the rate of one-quarter percent (0.25%) in addition to all other State and local sales and use taxes.”
Nowhere does it mention education, and nowhere does it mention teacher supplements.
It is an unfortunate reality that in order to make teaching jobs more competitive, many counties must offer supplements to the state base salary. While state school Superintendent Mark Johnson likes to claim that the average salary is over $50,000, this actually reflects many counties that pick up part of the cost of paying teachers through local funding. Currently Winston-Salem/Forsyth County offers the lowest supplement of any major urban county in the state and struggles to attract enough teachers to fill all positions. At the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, hundreds of teaching positions were vacant, and many of them remain vacant even now.
If a business owner is struggling to attract employees, he raises the wage. Without leadership from Raleigh, we must do what we can locally to support stronger schools. I urge everyone to vote for the local sales and use tax on March 3 and to spread the word about what this critical ballot measure will actually support.
Christopher Eklund
Winston-Salem
Eklund is a teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. — the editor
Doing nothing
The writer of the Feb. 6 letter “Who is next?” suggests that we should consider what the “Democratic House of Representatives” would have been doing if they “hadn’t spent all their time” going after President Trump. Thankfully, we don’t have to consider — we can find out by checking with reality.
The Democrats in the House didn’t “spend all their time” going after Trump. The “do-nothing Democrats” passed nearly 400 bills in 2019 — dealing with issues like gun violence, environmental protection, safeguarding our elections and relieving poverty.
The Republican Senate, on the other hand, has sat on 80% of the bills passed by the House. Trump has only signed 70 of those bills into law.
The Feb. 9 “Roll Call” lists six new bills and resolutions voted on by the “do-nothing Democrats” in the House. They’re not done yet.
I wish Senate Republicans were so “do-nothing.” We might actually get somewhere.
I like my friends, the conservatives. But I do wish they would turn off the Fox News and Rush Limbaugh and check out reality every now and then.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
(1) comment
Remember to Vote for None Of The Above to protect your wallet from fiscally irresponsible school board members . So when you vote, Vote for None if The Above
