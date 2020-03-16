To the young people
There are two things I want to say to every young person in our community.
First, by giving up sporting events, concerts and being with your friends at school you are saving lives. Here is how:
The coronavirus epidemic will happen in one of two ways — gradually or all of a sudden. If we avoid large gatherings it will be gradual. Our health-care system will be able to handle this.
If we are in large gatherings, the epidemic will spread like wildfire. People who are vulnerable, such as the elderly and medically ill, will need all the ICU beds and ventilators we have.
This means if someone in your family has a heart attack, or you have a friend who is in a car accident, they may not be able to get an ICU bed or ventilator.
By staying away from large gatherings, you are helping make the spread of coronavirus gradual and this will save lives.
Which brings me to the second thing I want to say. For what you are doing, for the sacrifices you are making, thank you.
Dr. Burton Reifler
Winston-Salem
Reconnecting
As scary as this virus and inconvenient as this adjustment of activity is, this may be a time to reconnect with our families in the comfort of our own homes. The lack of sports either on TV or by participation offers time to spend with children, read aloud to them and have meals at home instead of fast food on the way to their games. They will miss the interaction with their teachers and classmates so family will regain center stage.
As we have become more mobile and “tuned in” to technology, we have lost the simple joys of being together playing games or just talking! This may be an opportunity to put the cellphones in a drawer to “save the charge” for when it may be needed.
Above all, it is a time to breathe and relax. Fear can be hazardous to our health. Families need each other now more than ever. Rediscover what those of us who had no TV or cell phones did. We spent time outside, had meals with family, read a lot, sang/played and had time for silent contemplation. There is peace to be had even now, but we must make a deliberate effort to find it and provide it to our children.
The Journal could ask readers to share what they did/do without technology/travel. This may be a helpful service in addition to virus data.
With hope, we will find connections or practices we want to maintain after this crisis is past.
Patricia Williams
Advance
Coronavirus failures
Many will say that this is the time to put politics aside. Actually the time to put politics aside was at least six weeks ago when we became aware of the coronavirus. For most of those weeks, President Trump and the GOP lied to the American public, denying the severity of the problem, refusing test kits from the World Health Organization, and worrying more about the effect on the stock market (Trump’s erroneous claim to fame) than the health and welfare of the American public.
Trump’s press conferences have been filled with misinformation and lies. He said that the virus was a Democratic hoax and an attempt to hurt his reelection. When asked what responsibility he took for the delay and ineffectual response, he said that he took no responsibility. He attempted to blame President Obama for the problem.
However, it was Trump’s administration that two years ago dismantled the pandemic response team that the Obama/Biden administration created.
First Trump said that he eliminated it to save money and then he said that he had nothing to do with the elimination — lies compounded by more lies!
When Trump suggested that people should vote for him in 2016, he asked, “What do you have to lose?” We now know the answer: everything, our democracy and our very lives.
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
Emergency
So, President Trump has declared a national emergency.
He’s a little late — it should have been declared on Jan. 20, 2017, the day he was inaugurated.
Sam Ferguson
Lewisville
LTR#1. To the young people. Nice letter Doc!!
Penultimate LTE: The writer was doing OK until the end. Democracy is not lost. It was on stage Sunday and will be at hard at work today.:Happy St. Pat’s Day!
