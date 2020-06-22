An auspicious day
June 10, 2020, was an auspicious day in the history of the United States. Why? The first individual infected with coronavirus was identified on Jan. 20, 2020. By April 28, 1 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, taking just 100 days. June 10 is auspicious because on that date the number of confirmed cases passed 2 million, taking just 42 days after the first million.
The COVID-19 mortality rate for the United States is 34.14 deaths per 100,000 population. In comparison, South Korea only had 276 deaths, which is 0.53 deaths per 100,000 population. Both the United States and South Korea identified the first infected person on the same day, Jan. 20.
How can that mortality rate be possible as the United States has long been the world leader in medicine? South Korea quickly moved forward and had an accurate test by Feb. 3, and began testing, identifying, tracing and isolating those infected. The United States did not have an accurate test and individual medical facilities were given free rein to produce their own tests in late February. Testing for COVID-19 in the United States failed miserably.
The problem still exists, as the Trump administration has abandoned testing and instead informed each state that they would be responsible for testing its population.
The Trump administration has accepted absolutely no responsibility for those 2 million confirmed cases and more than 113,000 COVID-19 deaths. If the leadership of our country is not responsible, perhaps someone could tell me who is responsible.
Don Wilson
Germanton
Respecting constitutional rights
Five of the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution explicitly protect the rights of people accused of a crime from unlawful searches (Fourth), give due process (Fifth), right to a speedy but fair trial (Sixth and Seventh), and ban cruel and unusual punishment (Eighth).
As we have this national conversation about policing, I hear little discussion about these constitutional concepts comprising 50% of the Bill of Rights. Police do not arrest criminals, but suspects with constitutional rights. Regardless of their crime. Regardless of their race. Regardless of their past offenses.
When an officer shot Rayshard Brooks, he had already discarded the spent Taser and was running away, unarmed and no longer a threat. As he fired his gun, the officer had convicted him, sentenced him and executed him — depriving him of his Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth amendment rights. The Fifth Amendment specifically states that no person shall “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were equally deprived of their rights because of the current policing policies. Law enforcement officers, by virtue of their training and the powers entrusted in them by the public, must be held to a higher standard of lethal force.
The silence of constitutional conservatives is deafening. With appropriate policing reforms, we can protect our civil liberties and protect the lives of the officers policing our streets. To do so, we must respect the rights enshrined by the Founding Fathers in the Bill of Rights.
Adam Corey
Clemmons
Take them all down
With all the protests and demands that certain statues being torn down and defaced I think the best solution would be to remove every statue. It does not matter if they are a Confederate statue or a Union statue. Take them all down and that will solve everything. That includes the statues in the House, Senate and even the Abraham Lincoln memorial statue. Then there will be nothing to complain about by either side.
Then take down all the portraits that are hanging in the House, Senate and White House. That will solve everything there, too. No one will have any reason to complain about something then!
That is just my opinion and I am sure there are people out there who will disagree with me; but that is how it is.
RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin
Kernersville
An unconcerned president
Inconsiderate, irresponsible and reckless! That is how we would describe President Trump’s actions in organizing a political rally in Oklahoma, a state that is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, and at a time when Americans are still dying from this virus. Isn’t our president supposed to be concerned with our welfare?
Alberto and Patricia Carrillo
Winston-Salem
LTR #3 Take them all down. No. You are avoiding the problem with Confederate monuments. The United States was far from perfect, but the values of the Confederacy, open and unrepentant white supremacy and total disregard for the humanity of black people, to the extent they still exist, have produced tragedy and discord. There is no path to a peaceful and prosperous country without challenging and rejecting that as a basis for our society. There is an important difference too between helping to create the United States and trying to destroy it. The Union was trying to preserve the Union and did. The Confederacy was trying to destroy the country. Statues to Washington and Jefferson in my opinion should stand. Both Washington and Jefferson were critical to the formation of the country and to the shaping of it in its early years. Lee and Davis were not. Taking down all statues avoids the issues that still haunt us.
Well now where's the protests at ?
https://justthenews.com/government/local/102-shot-chicago-over-fathers-day-weekend?amp&__twitter_impression=true
