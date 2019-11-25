Thanksgiving awareness
I am writing in reference to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. While this holiday is eagerly anticipated by many in the U.S., there are millions of Americans who are likely dreading it. According to CNN Health, eating-disordered thoughts and behaviors increase in volume during the holidays. Eating disorders are about more than food, though — they are about control, compulsion and obsession. For those struggling with an eating disorder, Thanksgiving is often indicative of unknown amounts of calories, carbohydrates, serving sizes and more.
According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from some type of eating disorder. It is important that families remain cognizant of this during Thanksgiving festivities by taking into consideration key points. First, we should avoid conversations about weight, eating behaviors and caloric content. Instead, we should focus on what we are thankful for and be present with friends and family. Second, it is important to ensure to eat throughout the day; it is not healthy for anyone to starve themselves for a single meal in the day. Focusing on the spirit of the holiday and avoiding a starve-binge-purge cycle will be beneficial to everyone celebrating — not just those who struggle with disordered eating.
Above are two simple steps that can help prevent relapses and make a day filled with fear and anxiety more enjoyable for all involved.
Courtney Chaplin
Winston-Salem
The discerning critic
The writer of the Nov. 20 letter “Fearful yet?” says, “Does not God address homosexuality as an abominable sin in the Old Testament? God can never be wrong or he cannot be God.”
Does the letter writer not know that God addresses eating shellfish as an abominable sin in the Old Testament? Does he not know that wearing clothing made of two kinds of material is also a sin? That includes almost every winter coat that anyone wears.
God in the Old Testament also calls for the stoning of disobedient children. “God can never be wrong,” so I guess we’d better see some stoning soon.
The fact that God calls homosexuality a sin is more proof that the Bible is wrong than that homosexuality is wrong.
Over the last 2,000 years, the Bible has been edited, redacted, erroneously transcribed, otherwise altered and mistranslated to the point that it’s impossible to tell what its various letters and Gospels — some of which were included or excluded for political reasons — truly say or mean. This doesn’t seem to be the way an inspiring and perfect God would allow his inspired and perfect message to be treated. The discerning critic would be wise to act with a modicum of humility, not the certainty that so many self-proclaimed biblical messengers exhibit.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
The final say
Regarding impeachment and removal from office, God will have the final say. Let’s wait and see what He does.
In the meanwhile, let’s pray for President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all of our government representatives.
Without Christ, we will all fall. May the Lord have mercy on our country.
The Rev. Laura Spangler
Winston-Salem
Disappointed in Congress
I wrote to the Journal in 2012 to point out the six senators who held out confirming Obamacare until they got concessions for their states (“‘Great’ Obamacare,” July 15). Was this a bribe, a quid pro quo, a crime or politics as usual?
I am a conservative, but I vote for the person I think will do the best for the country. During the 2016 Republican primaries, I voted for Sen. Marco Rubio, but ultimately chose Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton. He is an imperfect person but I think he loves America and his policies have overall been beneficial to job growth, a growing economy, wage growth, low unemployment and low inflation.
Since he was elected, the Democrats have done everything they can do to oust this elected president instead of trying to work with him to pass bills on immigration, lowering prescription drug costs, lowering health care costs, building infrastructure and closing the income gap — all things both the president and Congress say they want to address. I am so dissatisfied with Congress, both parties, because they can’t get anything done, which they were elected to do.
Clay Lentz
Clemmons
