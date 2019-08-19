Beware
On Saturday, President Trump tweeted: “Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!” This preceded a big rally in Portland organized by fascist groups that included Proud Boys.
I don’t think anyone has told the president that “antifa” is short for “anti-fascist.” So if he’s anti-anti-fascist, that pretty much means he’s fascist, right?
That may explain why, in a time in which the FBI tells us we need to beware white supremacists, who have murdered people, Trump is telling us we need to beware antifa, which has not killed anyone.
Is this another Trump distraction or is it a major Republican policy now to ignore actual killers and condemn those who oppose the killers instead?
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
Trump’s attack
And the mask comes off.
Columnist Paul Waldman is right (“The war on legal immigration,” Aug. 14): with his new policies, there’s no denying that President Trump is a racist who is not only against illegal immigration, but legal immigration as well. As if his racist rhetoric and retweets of white supremacist talking points weren’t enough to tell us.
Trump is not only trying to limit immigration, but his justice department is petitioning to decertify the National Association of Immigration Judges. Why?
And then Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli on Tuesday says that the Emma Lazarus Statue of Liberty poem was referring mostly to immigrants coming from Europe. See, they’re different from Central American immigrants.
This is nothing less than a full-scale attack on America’s immigration system — and on American minorities. Trump, and by extension, the Republican Party, is telling black and brown people, “We don’t want you.”
I know Mick Scott says President Trump’s mission to “keep America white” (“You don’t need a weatherman,” Aug. 11) will ultimately fail, but damn if he isn’t going to try.
The writer of the Aug. 12 letter “Then came Trump” says “President Trump continues to say what most people think.” Is that so, conservative friends? Is this what you signed up for — a resurgence of white supremacy, expressed in words and deeds from our highest office?
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Too much carnage
According to Google, Patrick Henry said, “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their party.” A typing teacher changed “party” to “country,” the way many probably remember that phrase. Edmund Burke, British Parliamentarian, said, “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Are there any ethical Republican men with testosterone and backbone? Sen. Richard Burr isn’t running for re-election, so he doesn’t have to kiss up to President Trump, the Republican Party, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell or the NRA to retain his seat. Or is he angling for an appointment of some sort? How about standing up for what’s right, and as a minimum, doing something about gun control? I’m not against guns, just carnage!
Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Virginia Foxx? How about standing up to the president occasionally? They know when he’s done something dumb, wrong or illegal. There isn’t enough space on this entire page for me to enumerate. I mean, come on! Where’s their self-respect, dignity and integrity?
What about their oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic? The U.S. military and other agencies can take on foreign enemies. How about our representatives taking on our biggest domestic ones? They should stop worrying about their backsides and congressional seats and do what’s right. Their oath was to the Constitution, not the president, McConnell or the NRA!
James H. Dilda
Kernersville
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/