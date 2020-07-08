Attack on environmental rules
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):
“Continuing to improve our air quality with the new Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) means the difference between being sick and being healthy — in some cases, life and death — for hundreds of thousands of people. These new standards will avert up to 11,000 premature deaths, 4,700 heart attacks and 130,000 asthma attacks every year.”
MATS limited hazardous pollution from coal- and oil-fired power plants. It had an excellent cost-benefit ratio: $3 to $9 in benefits for each dollar spent to reduce pollution. Remember the Mad Hatter in Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s adventures in wonderland”? Mercury, then used in hat manufacture, is assumed to have caused the madness.
Adherence to MATS would curb mercury’s devastating neurological damage, particularly for children. But in April, the EPA undermined the rule designed to clean up power plant toxic air emissions.
I would like to believe that we are all working together to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. But weakening of environmental rules that were developed during the Obama administration will exacerbate respiratory conditions that make us more susceptible to COVID-19.
Charles E. Wilson
Winston-Salem
Come and gone
Perhaps the least-noted aspect of our summer of civil unrest is the manner in which our newly minted generation of valiant social justice warriors have gone about demonstrating that their collective knowledge of our history might fit rather comfortably on the head of a pin. All of those “racist” statues have to come down, you see, regardless of whether they depict Gen. Robert E. Lee, Ulysses S. Grant, Abraham Lincoln or African American Civil War veterans.
There was a time when a perfunctory American history course was a prerequisite for most any degree. Unfortunately, that time has apparently come and gone leaving our young stalwarts embarrassingly unable to focus on the stated source of their discontent.
Mike Parker
Pfafftown
Republican mantra
The collective mendacity of our president and the Republican Party in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mounting death toll and the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on our economy is both sad and breathtaking.
One has only to look at the Canadian experience, where the government and all political parties heeded the advice of expert scientists in dealing with the challenges of the pandemic. They have far fewer deaths per capita and their economy is safely reawakening.
The “facts mean nothing” and anti-science bias that has been the mantra of the Republican Party for many years is at this point paying horrible dividends.
James McGrath
Yadkinville
Sharing ideas
The July 25 letter “Supporting Trump” moved me to respond.
I may be “unfamiliar with journalism” and I may “aspire to be educated” to the level of the letter writer, however I detected a certain prejudgment, vile hatred and intolerance for people who may not share all the same ideas as she.
I would argue, however, that there are some ideas, dreams and values that the letter writer may share with those very people that she would disparage.
All humankind has shared values. Instead of wielding scorn and disdain toward people she has appeared to prejudge, I suggest discourse. Much could be learned.
Let’s talk, listen and act. Love lifts up; hate tears down.
We are all God’s children.
Pamela Terry Gippert
Germanton
Thank you, James McGrath. You’ve pointed out what should be obvious to everyone by now. Following common-sense and science-supported practices (masks, social distance, handwashing) saves lives AND the economy. Why is that so hard for the “leaders” in Washington to understand?
LR3 James McGrath. First off, never trust anyone who uses the word “mendacity” in a sentence. It indicates they are not really trying to communicate. It’s kind of like two days ago, when we got a quote we were told was from Robert Byrd who used the word “jejune” to express his remorse for being a KKK member. Showin’ off ain’t communicating!
To James McGrath, I issue my ongoing request: Give me one example of where President Trump overruled Dr. Anthony Fauci and/or Dr. Deborah Birx and ignored “the science” when dealing with Covid-19.
Wanting to open the economy and wanting to open schools are just that, “wanting.” President Trump did not overrule the science to do either.
