The ‘narrative’
I hope I’m not hurting the feelings of anyone at the Journal, but I think Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, is giving the media too much credit.
During his opening statement of the hearing on Nov. 19, he claimed that the mainstream media “lurched” from “the Russian narrative” to “the Ukraine narrative” in response to their Democratic allies’ attempts to attack President Trump. But don’t the media have to follow the news? Don’t they have to go where the story goes? What should the media have been reporting — Republican cookbook recipes? President Trump’s Superman-like health? His golf scores?
I mean, Nunes said “the Russia narrative” failed — wouldn’t he want the media to stop reporting on that, then? If it “failed,” what was left to report? And when a government whistleblower claimed, credibly, that the president tried to extort Ukraine, don’t the media have a responsibility to report that? I sure want the media to report that.
Most people understand that the media should follow the news, not decide what the news should be. Nunes, like other Republicans, seems to be upset because the media are actually doing their job.
Debbie Soto
Winston-Salem
Beneficial lifestyle changes
I was pleased to read the article in Nov. 17 Journal, “Study casts doubt on some heart care.” The article addressed how quick fixes in health care are not always the ones with the best outcome.
We live in a society where the majority of chronic conditions could be prevented with lifestyle changes. However, the medical field continues to promote invasive procedures and medications with many side effects as the primary solution.
I would have liked this article to reference the studies that show lifestyle alone can reverse the plaque buildup in arteries and reduce episodes of chest pain. There is mounting evidence that eating a whole-food, plant-based diet, smoking cessation, stress management and moving more can treat and even reverse heart disease, as well as other chronic conditions.
Lifestyle changes certainly require more effort than taking a pill, but those behaviors actually address the underlying cause. Continuing to encourage costly quick fixes perpetuates a broken health care system that we cannot afford to maintain.
Patients deserve to hear and to understand all of their options. If true health care reform is going to take shape, we need to engage strategies to prevent, treat and even reverse chronic conditions with our lifestyle.
Joy Gaska
Winston-Salem
Gaska is a family nurse practitioner. — the editor
A terrible idea
In an attempt to defend President Trump, last week Fox News’ Laura Ingraham said it didn’t matter if he’d done what he was accused of because “attempted bribery isn’t in the Constitution.”
That is perhaps not the strong defense she thinks it is.
Honestly, the Republican defense of the president — all of the defenses — are so paper-thin as to be laughable. “President Trump” might have made a good sitcom, but in practice, it’s proved to be a terrible idea. He’s erratic, incompetent and corrupt and he stains everything he touches.
Jorge Rogers
Winston-Salem
Felons
During his campaign, President Trump pledged to “drain the swamp.” So far, six of his campaign or business associates are in prison and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is headed in that direction. He associates himself with felons. Many of his political appointees have had to resign due to ethical misconduct. This is who Trump is. He is flooding rather than draining the swamp.
This is the context in which Trump now faces impeachment for his own conduct.
Evan Ballard
Elkin
