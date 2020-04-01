For America
On Monday, President Trump announced that the U.S. has tested 1 million individuals for coronavirus. He also announced that we’re testing over 100,000 people a day. This is more than any other country.
OK, Trump was out of the gate a little bit late. Nobody’s perfect. But he’s spent a considerable amount of energy catching up. He’s using his business experience to influence companies to help with the relief effort. He didn’t panic, he waited until we knew the problem was real, and he’s been working hard ever since to make America safe.
The petty criticism from the press, the constant “gotcha” attempts to catch him at something, asking the same questions over and over again — they don’t help. Don’t the media want America to succeed?
It’s time to put the discord and pettiness aside. It’s time to work together to restore our great country. It’s time to follow Trump’s lead.
Kevin Lake
Winston-Salem
Burr disparity
The writer of the March 29 letter “Burr is today’s target” outlines a reasonable defense of Sen. Richard Burr’s investment strategy in selling stocks likely to be badly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic just before the historic crash of world equity markets, and by extension his not mentioned purchase of stocks likely to benefit from the pandemic. What the writer does not address, and what has angered many Americans about Burr’s actions, is the disparity between the senator’s real view of the impending crisis as evidenced by these actions and his comments to a financially supportive private group (and undoubtedly relatives and friends), and his concurrent and subsequent parroting of the Trump administration’s lies about how well-prepared the country was to deal with what would be a minor and temporary situation.
Given his position as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I’m still not convinced that Burr did not violate the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012. The Stock Act passed by 96 to 3 in the Senate and 417 to 2 in the House. Sen. Burr was one of the three senators to vote against it. His more significant transgression, however, was his failure to share his concerns with the American people, which helped delay a more effective societal and medical response to this devastating crisis.
David Albertson
Winston-Salem
Show ’em
President Trump has assumed the mantle of “wartime president.” He will learn to be commander in chief in an on-the-job learning experience.
He has had no experience in this arena with the exception of bone spurs, which of course, kept him from personal participation in an actual shooting conflict many, many years ago. But he is a quick study and will make up for the hiatus and be at the forefront of our new war effort. He has already taken his COVID-19 test and passed with flying colors.
You go, Mr. President; show ‘em Americans are made of sterner stuff. And keep the baseball cap.
Charles Swanson
Winston-Salem
Bragging
On Sunday, President Trump tweeted a portion of an opinion column, selectively edited to make him look better, that, in his version, read: “President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise...”
Why the hell is Trump bragging about his TV ratings while Americans are dying?
Jorge Rogers
Winston-Salem
Our leadership
Regarding the March 21 column by Marc Theissen, “China’s information suppression led us here,” blaming all our COVID-19 problems on the Chinese hogwash:
Yes, it would have been helpful if China had been more open with its information and more timely. At the same time, our national security group had been warning of a coming pandemic since January, repeatedly. Our leadership — both parties — chose to ignore or downplay the threat (other than to sell stocks and make money).
So yes, China did withhold information that would have been helpful, but we have no one to blame for our lack of preparedness other than our own leadership.
That can be remedied in November.
Bill Vaassen
Rural Hall
“Nobody’s perfect.” All too obvious.
LTR #1 For America. What an amazing letter. “Ok, Trump was a little late out of the gate. Nobody’s perfect.” Are you kidding? You can’t be “a little late”. Thousands die when you are late. If FDR was a little late we’d be speaking German. Especially when you were late because you think bad news no matter how true may hurt your re-election chances. And, “He didn’t panic. He waiting until he knew the problem was real.” Really? Real??? Waited until he knew the problem was real??? You can’t wait. He had hundreds telling him it was real. That’s just horse stuff. And “petty criticism” by the press? They ask the same questions over and over because he won’t answer them. Then you make the jump that the media doesn’t want America to succeed! By doing its job and asking questions??? How odd. Follow Trump’s lead? Never. He is a serial liar and can’t be trusted. He has botched the tests. Vents. PPE. Blames his failures on others and falsely claims things he never did. He talks about his ratings and how fantastic he is doing. Fights with governors, reporters and has to fact checked daily by his medical staff. He tells the public things like we’ll be back to world by Easter. He gets on Fox and Friends and rattles on about himself. In the months leading up to early March he says he was tied down by the Dems impeachment trial blaming them for his lack of action, but he found time to have multiple rallies and golf outings nearly every other day up to March 8. His most famous quote: “We have 15 cases soon to be 0.” He had 3 years to prépare for something like this but he dismantled Obama’s programs to deal with this. The Obama team left Trump’s transition team a 3 hour lecture and notebook on this very thing. The book is still on the shelf. John Bolton disbanded 29 of 39 foreign stations including China to deal with this internationally. Trump was ill prepared because he only thought about funding the military for his contractor buddies’ contrats, that stupid wall, golf, rallies, tax cuts for his buds and manipulating the stock market and unemployment numbers to make his economy look good. Amassed a huge debt. Well, it’s all gone to pot now and Trump has no one to blame but himself. Another Republican Administration ends in massive failure. What we all knew when you elected him it would crash and burn but not so dramatically. How else could this, Trump mess, turn out? We told you so.
