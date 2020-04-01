For America

On Monday, President Trump announced that the U.S. has tested 1 million individuals for coronavirus. He also announced that we’re testing over 100,000 people a day. This is more than any other country.

OK, Trump was out of the gate a little bit late. Nobody’s perfect. But he’s spent a considerable amount of energy catching up. He’s using his business experience to influence companies to help with the relief effort. He didn’t panic, he waited until we knew the problem was real, and he’s been working hard ever since to make America safe.

The petty criticism from the press, the constant “gotcha” attempts to catch him at something, asking the same questions over and over again — they don’t help. Don’t the media want America to succeed?

It’s time to put the discord and pettiness aside. It’s time to work together to restore our great country. It’s time to follow Trump’s lead.

Kevin Lake

Winston-Salem

Burr disparity

The writer of the March 29 letter “Burr is today’s target” outlines a reasonable defense of Sen. Richard Burr’s investment strategy in selling stocks likely to be badly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic just before the historic crash of world equity markets, and by extension his not mentioned purchase of stocks likely to benefit from the pandemic. What the writer does not address, and what has angered many Americans about Burr’s actions, is the disparity between the senator’s real view of the impending crisis as evidenced by these actions and his comments to a financially supportive private group (and undoubtedly relatives and friends), and his concurrent and subsequent parroting of the Trump administration’s lies about how well-prepared the country was to deal with what would be a minor and temporary situation.

Given his position as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I’m still not convinced that Burr did not violate the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012. The Stock Act passed by 96 to 3 in the Senate and 417 to 2 in the House. Sen. Burr was one of the three senators to vote against it. His more significant transgression, however, was his failure to share his concerns with the American people, which helped delay a more effective societal and medical response to this devastating crisis.

David Albertson

Winston-Salem

Show ’em

President Trump has assumed the mantle of “wartime president.” He will learn to be commander in chief in an on-the-job learning experience.

He has had no experience in this arena with the exception of bone spurs, which of course, kept him from personal participation in an actual shooting conflict many, many years ago. But he is a quick study and will make up for the hiatus and be at the forefront of our new war effort. He has already taken his COVID-19 test and passed with flying colors.

You go, Mr. President; show ‘em Americans are made of sterner stuff. And keep the baseball cap.

Charles Swanson

Winston-Salem

Bragging

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted a portion of an opinion column, selectively edited to make him look better, that, in his version, read: “President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise...”

Why the hell is Trump bragging about his TV ratings while Americans are dying?

Jorge Rogers

Winston-Salem

Our leadership

Regarding the March 21 column by Marc Theissen, “China’s information suppression led us here,” blaming all our COVID-19 problems on the Chinese hogwash:

Yes, it would have been helpful if China had been more open with its information and more timely. At the same time, our national security group had been warning of a coming pandemic since January, repeatedly. Our leadership — both parties — chose to ignore or downplay the threat (other than to sell stocks and make money).

So yes, China did withhold information that would have been helpful, but we have no one to blame for our lack of preparedness other than our own leadership.

That can be remedied in November.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall

