Ford’s vehicles
My mother’s siblings worked at the Willow Run B-24 bomber factory near Detroit during World War II. This was a Ford vehicle plant converted to wartime use, and over 8,500 Liberator heavy bombers were built there. At peak production, the plant completed one new 4-engined bomber every hour, 24 hours a day. Ford, like GM, Chrysler, Packard, Studebaker, Mack and a host of others, devoted their entire production to the war effort and produced no civilian cars and trucks between early 1942 and the end of the war.
To say, as the writer of the June 1 letter “Common knowledge” says, that Ford made vehicles for the Nazis is a misunderstanding.
At the outset of World War II there were already tens of thousands of American-made vehicles around the world. All the warring parties utilized whatever vehicles were available to them, and some American vehicles fell into Axis use. Also, captured American plants were put to good use for by the Axis. You can still see the occasional film clip of a Ford or Studebaker truck in use by the Germans, but this is not as it appears.
Henry Ford was an anti-Semite and held other myopic views, but he didn’t work for Hitler. He also contributed mightily to the American war effort.
Ralph M. Cooke
Elkin
The main lesson
Thank you for publishing the article on Hank Brodt (“Hank Brodt, survivor of Nazi camps, dies,” May 24). I feel privileged to have heard him speak on several different occasions. It is amazing how despite what he and his family suffered, he had purged his heart of hatred.
His main lesson was clear: That the Holocaust must always be remembered in order to keep anything like it from ever happening again. If only we were successful.
Howard Floch
Clemmons
ACGG in focus
“Ye are the Best of Peoples, evolved for Mankind, Enjoining what is right, forbidding what is wrong, and Believing in Allah.” (Surah 3:110).
The inhuman treatment of George Floyd under the knee of a hired police officer whose primary duty is to protect the citizens has resulted in an international outcry for justice. What we have been exposed to at the hands of those hired to protect and serve has been consistently inhuman treatment. To hear Floyd cry out for his momma and beg for help while repeating over and over again, “I can’t breathe,” is simply wrong; all officers involved should immediately be charged and brought to court. It is simply the right thing to do.
The explosive response of the community must be addressed with systemic resolutions to this type of barbaric treatment. Community leaders should plan, with citizens, objective solutions that address police training and local government policies. A collective response based on practical solutions can begin the process of healing. None of us are above the law.
Faith communities must engage their principles of action to help solve this crisis. Our children, fathers, brothers, uncles, aunts, etc., could have a suffocating knee on their necks next. Put faith into action and be the community example of what is right in our communities. Rejoin what is right and forbid what is wrong.
The American Coalition for Good Government extends condolences to the family of George Floyd. We stand with you for justice for your beloved.
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem
El-Amin is the president of the American Coalition for Good Government. — the editor
