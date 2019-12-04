Greatness
On Dec. 2, former Florida congressman and cable-TV host Joe Scarborough tweeted: “Trump owns the biggest federal debt ever, the biggest pork-barreled budget ever, the most bloated, expensive government ever, the biggest tariff tax hike ever, and the biggest Socialist farm payoff scheme ever. Trump spends taxpayers’ money like a drunken socialist.”
It’s hard to argue with that.
It’s easy to have a booming economy when you don’t have to pay your debts. That’s an economic lesson President Trump learned decades ago. He’s now turning the U.S. into just another Trump casino, ripe for bankruptcy.
President Obama didn’t work miracles, but he certainly improved the economy after Republican policies crashed it. But so many Americans were so desperate to discredit a black Democratic president that they were willing to follow a boasting, deceitful naked emperor instead.
None of this makes America great, but conservatives have always been willing to settle for the illusion of greatness.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Textbook example
The Nov. 13 letter “The Socialism solution” refers to “the high unemployment levels experienced before (President) Trump took office.” I think he means before President Obama took office.
When Obama took office in 2008, following President George W. Bush’s awful recession, the unemployment rate was 7.8%. In 2016 when he left, the unemployment rate was 4.8%. Over 11 million jobs were created on Obama’s watch.
Trump has since taken unemployment to 3.7%. My, my — just over a whole complete point!
Trump and his glory-grabbing is the textbook example of a man born on third base who thinks he hit a triple.
Conservatives who misstate reality to make Obama look bad do nothing but reveal their own bias.
I wonder what else the letter writer got wrong.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Brooks’ appearance
In featuring David Brooks at a high-profile speech today, the Winston-Salem Foundation intends to help us “become the sort of people who can build trust where there is distrust” and “connect and offer care across race and other differences.” These are worthy goals for a city characterized by severe economic inequality and racial segregation. Unfortunately, Brooks’ libertarianism — genteel though it is — exacerbates the very problems he has been invited to address.
Maintaining a nice-guy, inspirational tone over decades in his New York Times column and appearances on national TV and radio, Brooks affably pushes his agenda: that the minimum wage be frozen at poverty levels; that health care be left to the private market; that Social Security payments be slashed; etc. He often dismisses efforts to fight racism as “performative wokeness”; his characteristic take on poverty is to blame poor people. “Low income is the outcome” of poor people’s bad choices, he argued in 2014, not the root of their problems — much less a structural feature of our society.
Brooks will speak while promoting his new book, The Second Mountain. It’s a self-help manifesto for the affluent: spend your early adulthood acquiring wealth and status so that in comfortable middle age, you can redeem your soul through acts of charity to the needy. This path, of course, presumes the existence of a needy population — ensured by the very social-Darwinistic policies he promotes. We hope the Winston-Salem Foundation finds more genuinely community-oriented speakers in the future.
Tom Philpott
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters
@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Wonder how many families in minority majority communities and school districts will love hearing this
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/how-dumb-have-we-become-chinese-students-are-4-grade-levels-ahead-us-students-math
1. Trump only spends what the House allows,gives, appropriates
2. Yes Trump has the constitutional authority to shuttle funds around...but by and large Congress spends like a drunken sailor &crack addict
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.