The primary elections are coming up soon and attention is rightly focused on them. But we are writing to ask voters in Winston-Salem to spend a couple of minutes on an issue that could significantly affect every single one of them.
A study commission of 11 city residents, jointly appointed by Rep. Donny Lambeth, Rep. Debra Conrad and Mayor Allen Joines, is looking at options for restructuring the Winston-Salem City Council. For example, instead of electing all eight council members by ward, we could elect some by ward and some at large.
The commission has posted a very short online survey to get voter feedback. As of Jan. 31, only 136 people, out of more than 163,000 registered voters in Winston-Salem, had taken the survey. We need to hear from more voters!
The survey is posted at CityofWS.org/LGSCsurvey. For those so inclined, the survey form includes a link to an 8-minute video that gives a fuller picture of the issues. Also online is more information about the commission and why it was formed.
The issues that the City Council deals with — streets, public safety, zoning changes, sanitation, etc. — directly affect every single city resident. How we elect our City Council will have bearing on all of these issues.
That’s why we need your input. Please, take the survey today!
Steve Berlin and David Branch
Winston-Salem
Berlin and Branch are co-chairs of the Winston-Salem Local Governance Study Commission. — the editor
Dig deeper
The notion that Republican senators and representatives are afraid of President Trump’s tweets is too simplistic (“Burr’s disappointing statement,” Jan. 29). The more likely fear is that he’ll support one of their opponents when they next run for office. They’re afraid that Trump’s loyal base will follow his instructions and they’ll lose their office.
Any politician, left or right, can think, the country is better off with me here, so if I have to compromise or pander to hold my office, I will. They may even be right to think so, especially if their opponent is a populist extremist.
But there still may come a time for every politician to choose between pandering and standing for what’s right. Sen. Mitt Romney made the correct choice. Others did not.
I appreciate your attempts to present the truth. Dig a little deeper.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Best interests
Kevin Mundy has the experience and expertise to represent the Southwest Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council. More importantly, he is passionate about our city and cares about its present and its future.
He moved to Winston-Salem more than 30 years ago to start his career with Sara Lee Branded Apparel, now Hanesbrands. During his 18 years there, he held several positions, including community relations manager, which allowed him the opportunity to work with local and state leaders, as well numerous organizations in the community. He is currently working with Leadership Winston-Salem, a local nonprofit that teaches emerging leaders about our community and the opportunities to make a difference through personal service.
Kevin understands the difference that service can make because he himself has had numerous volunteer roles over the years. He also understands the benefits we have to offer and the needs that must be met.
With a background in corporate America, he knows that the city must grow our existing businesses and attract new ones if we are to have the jobs necessary to continue to thrive.
Kevin also believes that thriving is only possible if there are jobs and services available for all of our citizens.
I’ve known Kevin for more than 25 years and know him for his leadership, decision-making and ability to get the job done. If you live in the Southwest Ward, you can depend on Kevin to look after your best interests as well as the best interests of our community.
Nancy N. Young
Winston-Salem
Larson’s commitment
As a South Ward resident, I support the reelection of John Larson to the Winston-Salem City Council.
In 2016, Larson promised voters that the ward’s parks, recreation and environment would be a priority. He’s delivered. Three hundred new trees line South Ward streets. Almost a million dollars of strollway upgrades enhance pedestrian and bicycle connections between Fourth Street and the Gateway. Larson supported development of the Gateway Nature Preserve, an urban environmental education center tucked between Washington Park and West Salem. Near Konnoak Drive and Cloister Drive, Larson helped citizens create a new pocket park that protects an urban stream and woodland. He’s steered almost $3 million toward major improvements to Washington Park and Hobby Park. A renovated Parkland Pool will reopen this spring.
When researchers at Old Salem established that a parcel of land just south of Salem Parkway was the historic homestead of Peter Oliver, an enslaved man who secured his freedom in the early 1800s, Larson and the Creative Corridors Coalition urged the city to acquire it. Now, a diverse community group aims to make it a park honoring the Oliver legacy, and MUSE Winston-Salem (formerly New Winston Museum) is repurposing an adjacent building into a dynamic history museum that will contribute to a downtown museum corridor.
As Winston-Salem’s growth continues, access to green space, recreation and clean air and water must be priorities. John Larson’s commitment to these goals makes him my candidate to the City Council for the South Ward.
Leslie K. Wakeford
Winston-Salem
A proven leader
Phil Carter, who is running for City Council in the East Ward, has stood with us and helped us organize Crystal Towers United. We are a group of residents fighting for better living conditions at Crystal Towers.
Carter and his group, Housing Justice Now, has helped us get several things done. We’ve gotten the city to agree to replace the dangerous four-lane street in front of our building with a safer, narrower street. We’ve gotten the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem to increase pest control and security in our building. He has shown us how to approach the powers that be in an effective way.
Phil Carter is a proven leader who stands with the people of Crystal Towers, and he will stand with all who struggle for a better future in Winston-Salem.
Samuel Grier
Winston-Salem
Due process
Sen. Richard Burr thinks the impeachment investigation didn’t prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, because “when due process threatened to slow down the march forward, the House took shortcuts,” he said in a statement.
Evidence and witnesses form due process; Burr, et al., think they are impediments to justice.
Championship games are how we’re remembered. In his senior year, after a successful regular season, when Burr got to the championship game — he choked.
Kurt Weber
Winston-Salem
Election letter deadline
Letters about the March 3 primary election must be received no later than 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, to be considered for publication.
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
