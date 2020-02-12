An honest effort
I am sure that you will take a lot of heat for your Feb. 7 editorial, “The questionable acquittal,” but I wanted to thank you for the courage and the specificity of your complaints about our senators and their weakness, especially Richard Burr, who had nothing to lose. I know you don’t want to alienate any of your readers, so I am grateful for your effort to portray things as honestly as you see them.
James Hans
Pfafftown
The best thing
President Trump is the best thing for the U.S. since sliced bread.
Harold Dyson
Clemmons
Vote for Linville
One contest that will be determined by the outcome of the primary election on March 3 is that of Forsyth County clerk of Superior Court. This is a very important post because the clerk of court’s office basically runs the civil and criminal judicial systems in Forsyth County.
The clerk of court needs to be someone who is experienced with all facets of the judicial system. Our present clerk of Superior Court, Renita Thompkins Linville, was appointed by Judge Todd Burke when our previous clerk of court retired last summer. Linville has been running the clerk’s office for more than seven months and has shown herself to be very capable as clerk and a very good administrator.
Linville, before being appointed clerk, practiced law in Winston-Salem for about 30 years and practiced in every court room in the courthouse, therefore she is fluent in all facets of the judicial system because she has been there and done that. I’ve known Linville for 30 years and we’ve worked on cases together, I know from personal experience and observation that she is thorough, dedicated and competent. She needs to remain our clerk because she is the better choice.
Vote for Renita Linville for clerk of Superior Court.
Ronald J. Short
Winston-Salem
Reelect Larson
Reelect John Larson for South Ward City Council member. John is the candidate with experience and the last three years have shown that he is a great leader for our ward. His time as an officer in the military and his years as vice president for architectural restoration at Old Salem Inc. taught him well.
He has accomplished so much for our ward. John has fought for extra funding for our infrastructure needs, our parks and neighborhoods. I greatly admire his ability to bring the dollars to our part of the city since that was not a strength of his predecessor.
Let’s keep John Larson on the job for the benefit of the South Ward of Winston-Salem.
Molly Leight
Winston-Salem
Leight was the South Ward representative from 2005 to 2016. — the editor
Protecting liberties
Thank you, Forsyth County residents who braved inclement weather to attend the county commissioners meeting on Feb. 6 (“Forsyth latest to become 2nd Amendment county,” Feb. 7). I especially want to thank the many advocates who expressed their support of the second resolution option that was offered. That option expressed support of the Bill of Rights. I vehemently agree with the anti-Federalists that the Bill of Rights codified the protection of individual liberties.
The outcome of the vote was disappointing, but my hope is that we will continue to advance the best image of Forsyth County and avoid tactics to divide our community.
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem
El-Amin is a Forsyth County commissioner for District A. — the editor
Not a word
President Trump was fined $2 million for defrauding eight charities. Not a peep.
Trump was videotaped goofing off, waving his arms, chit-chatting during the national anthem while his wife and son stood still with their hands on their hearts. Not a word.
After being announced by the U.S. Marine Band playing “Hail to the Chief,” Trump made a public address during which he said a word you won’t print that starts with “b” and ends with “it.” Who cares?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a few sheets of paper in half and Republicans want to charge her with a crime.
We simply can’t take Republicans seriously.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
Election letter deadline
Letters about the March 3 primary election must be received no later than 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, to be considered for publication.
Will the Journal go this way too ?
https://www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/guid/6C791F2E-BF4B-470F-9522-253FDCB2B3AE?__twitter_impression=true
It's not about Ukraine & the Bidens look at China And look at McConnell's wife & her family in business partnership with the Choa ship building...Can you say " suspicious" ?
[offtopic]
Bob is right ..speakout against Trump but totally ignore the sins if the last Administrations ? So much for Equal Justice and No One Is Above the Law huh ?
Bob IS right, no one is above the law, speak out against trump, but Bob NEVER said ignore anything. That is just a lie, plain and simple. If Trump's Justice Department finds that anyone broke the law, then they should prosecute, they have been in charge for 3 years. If you have a beef about prosecutions, ask them.
Please Trump haters show us an equal amount of love for one of the Democratic candidates instead of bashing the president. Perhaps explain why a Sanders/AOC ticket would be beneficial to us or how the failed mayor of a small mid western city with perhaps Elizabeth Warren as his running mate will lead us out of the make believe malaise you so often say we are in. Also explain how I am going to keep each of the seven doctors I see on a regular basis and how a phone app built partly by a line cook at Starbucks will insure voting safety and how the retirement of student debt and the closing of insurance companies with multiple billions of market cap and thousands of employees will help grow our economy. I pray for answers from you.
[offtopic]
Our legislators would never be that bigoted would they ?
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/02/in_virginia_legislature_democrats_walk_out_on_black_prolife_defenseofmarriage_pastor.html
Even though Grant had been invited by a Republican delegate from Fauquier County, another Republican sided with the Democrats, “I didn’t know if he was ill-instructed or didn’t know what he was here to do, “ said Del Matt Farris(R-Campbell), but “this wasn’t the time or place to do all of that…we need to be working together and not divisive.”
OH, and Steve, little Mike Bloomberg is the same height as General Ulysses S. Grant, taller than Napoleon, Winston Churchill, John and Quincy Adams (I don't know or care about Samuel Adams, since he was never president), and 4" taller than James Madison, Father of the Constitution.
Bob, since small thing matter..
Why does some one like Stone is threatened with 7-9 years for lying ( f or miss speaking) but the likes of clapper, McCabe, & etc have repeatedly lied to Congress and it's on many tapes and yet no charges have yet to be filed ? Aren't you glad you haven't been charged & screwed over just because who you are friends with ?
Steve, Stone was convicted on 7 different Charges, not just lying. Sentence guidelines are not just random numbers prosecutors come up with. If you have a beef about Clapper, McCabe, et al, then you beef is with the Trump Department of Justice not with me. They have been in charge for over 3 years now and it is they who have not brought any charges so far against those men. Ask them.
one count of Obstruction of Congress, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering. That's Seven Felonies, Steve. I'm beginning to think that you only believe in the Rule of Law when it applies to those you don't like.
Bob Burwell forgets that ALL staffers in the NSC just like all ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president..and besides Vinman wasn't fired,terminated of politically hacked to death for sedition...he was re-assigned so he can go to a war college post so he can show off his vast & elustrious combat record.. only in America
Bob Burwell does not forget,, Mr. Estaban1947. I know exactly what has been going on, and it's Vindman with a "d". I know that obstruction of congress is illegal, I know that President Obama did not fire all incoming ambassadors from the Bush Administration, I know that Alaskan fisheries was a part of the Hurricane Sandy relief bill, and I know how long you wore the badge. So, next time, I suggest you come better prepared.
Bob[thumbup][thumbup]
If you are responding to the article I posted by General Kelly, then your beef isn't with me, it's with General Kelly.... and we all know who wins that battle.
Perhaps this will inspire others to speak out: John Kelly Finally Lets Loose on Trump
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/02/john-kelly-alexander-vindman-north-korea-and-trump/606496/?utm_medium=offsite&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=yahoo-non-hosted&yptr=yahoo
LTR#2 The best thing. Oh yes he is the best thing since sliced bread and Trump himself and lapdog Hannity will tell you that very thing, over and over and over. He will also say he invented sliced bread. Just like he falsely claims he is responsible for the “booming” economy which has done well only because of the policies Obama put in place. The economy has done well in spite of Trump. Trump has run up the debt. Family debt is the highest on record at $14T. His trade wars and tariffs have accomplished nothing except to require support for farmers beyond what Obama used to bail out the entire auto industry. You do realize Wonder Bread went bankrupt in 2012. So you are right. Sliced bread and Trump are very similar.
Yes, Trump is egregious and boorish. But, we put up with a lot of wrongdoings by pols. I recall a senator who plopped a woman into the drink, and abandoned her, letting her drown. And his state’s voters kept sending him to the Senate. Trump is the latest, if less lethal, edition. Perhaps, US voters will be more discerning this year Than Massachusetts voters were, and will select a suitable replacement.
Do you ever tire of what aboutism?
Diane Brill: [thumbup][thumbup][beam]
Nope. Does the left ever tire of hypocrisy and double standards?
Brilliant reply.
He's pointing out your hypocrisy.
Political hypocrisy and double standards are as American as apple pie. The list is long across the entire political spectrum.
L2: Apparently, this writer has only the most limited food choices.
[thumbup] Mike, sliced bread ain't all that great. I'll take skillet cornbread or homemade biscuits any day.
No argument there.[thumbup]
L1: I agreed with the editorial. That said, and unrelated to the topic at at hand, Burr’s office has been very attentive to constituent service.
I have to say that Senator Burr has worked very hard for a marine vet who lives here at the house, is very sick with an inoperable brain tumor, and has had a tough time getting Disability for some reason.
Bob [thumbup]
Bob, I did as I said yesterday: attended Bloomberg’s rally, then went and voted in the Dem primary, and did vote for Cunningham.
The Bloomberg rally was very well attended, with lots of people waiting in the rain for quite a while. The gathering overflowed from Footnotes to Foothills, which came close to overflowing.
[thumbup] Cal is a very good man and will make a great Senator. I am going to vote shortly and plan on voting for Bloomberg myself. I'm a bit farther to the left than he, but when it comes to beating Donald Trump, I am also very pragmatic.
