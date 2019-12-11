It’s real
Kudos to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for trying to tackle climate change (“Forsyth adopts 2050 climate goal,” Dec. 6). It is real!
In 1988, I attended a World Wildlife Fund conference on human-induced climate change, with a broad array of biologists and climate scientists participating. Among their predictions: increased frequency of severe storms, polar ice melting, movement of tropical diseases into temperate zones, changes in rainfall patterns (resulting in increased flooding and fires), sea level rise, huge losses in biodiversity and consequent impacts on multiple human activities, such as agriculture, fisheries, health care and where people can live (or will be forced to move from) around the globe.
It turns out that this group of scientists was spot on: their predictions are being realized. What did they get wrong? The rate at which it is all happening! The degree of warming and subsequent sea-level rise has happened much more rapidly than their predictions 31 years ago.
How the reality of human-caused climate change became politicized, I do not know, although historically, sneering at scientists is a favorite ploy of demagogues, dictators and recalcitrant industries. Scientists are not getting wealthy studying climate change: the vast number of people who’ve studied and written about the process are dead; the data supporting the reality of anthropogenic climate change have been collected for over two centuries.
Rapid climate change will not wipe out human beings, but it is bringing ever-increasing misery and suffering. We cannot afford to ignore that reality.
Lisa Lofland Gould
Winston-Salem
A shame
Impeachment? What a scam! What a shame!
Is the world laughing in our country’s face at our refusal to accept the facts in the president’s transcript?
What a shame!
Jean McClure Greene
Winston-Salem
Unsuccessful plots
Remember, Remember!
The fifth of November
The gunpowder, treason and Plot,
I know of no reason
Why the gunpowder treason
Should ever be forgot.
These are the first few lines of a poem about Guy Fawkes and his co-conspirators to blow-up the Houses of Parliament and King James in 1605. The plot did not succeed (the gunpowder was never ignited) but Fawkes and his followers were still executed for treason.
We still find people guilty and punished as criminals for various nefarious plots, schemes and suggestions, whether their plans are carried out or not. To claim that President Thump is not guilty of an illegal act because his request for “this for that” was not acted on, as the writer of the Dec. 8 letter “Not about to quit” seems to suggest, shows a total lack of knowledge of and/or disregard of centuries of precedence.
Not an impeachable offense? Gerald Ford (former Republican president) said that “an impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given point in history.” Let’s see how the House votes.
Paul D. Whitson
Advance
