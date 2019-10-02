Utopian vision
They’re not selling pillows, but Leftist-Democratic politicians are hucksters nonetheless, peddling their latest utopian vision. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez does his part, insisting that socialism is just grand, and has already succeeded in the U.S. He cites (1) Social Security, (2) free medical care and (3) minimum wage mandates as happy examples of socialist policy.
But, wait: (1) Social Security earns only 2.9% per year under government administration, while it could earn 7% per year if privatized; (2) free medical care sounds great, but in the U.K. it means 12-hour emergency room waits and several-month delays for surgery; (3) minimum-wage mandates always lead to job losses. If these are considered successes, one wonders how bad socialist failures will be.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
No choice
When the whistleblower document came to light — credible allegations of presidential misconduct — along with credible allegations that President Trump tried to suppress the record of his conversation with the Ukrainian president, only a partisan would think that the U.S. House should just ignore it. The House has a responsibility to the American people to look into the serious allegations.
Conservatives say that Democrats want to investigate because they can’t get over the 2016 election. They say Democrats hate the president and are always looking for an excuse to impeach him.
So what? That doesn’t mean the president is innocent. The House has a responsibility to look into serious allegations.
President Trump is doing nothing to help his case. Threatening the whistleblower doesn’t help. His constant lies don’t help.
If I thought the police were trying to catch me speeding, I wouldn’t drive 50 mph in a 45 mph zone. A reasonable person would stay well below the speed limit.
Trump has had his foot to the pedal since he walked down that escalator bad-mouthing Mexicans. He’s been daring Democrats to impeach him since the election. He’ll push and push until someone finally stops him.
This time, they have no choice.
Steve Short
Winston-Salem
Shorter wait times
Do you want shorter wait times in emergency rooms (“Study: wait times are lengthy at Triad hospitals,” Sept. 22)? There is an easy answer. Contact your state representative and tell him or her to expand Medicaid.
We are all already paying the taxes for it, but that money all goes to states that did expand Medicaid. Those taxes then pay for 90% of Medicaid. The other 10% has been pledged by hospitals.
Additional cost to North Carolina taxpayers: $0.
And contact your U.S. representatives about lowering the deductible for the ACA. Wait time solved! You may not think this is a big deal, but when you have a relative die because of a crowded ER, it is too late.
Victoria Weeke
Winston-Salem
Impeach him
On Sept. 28, President Trump tweeted:
“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!”
More than 200 House Democrats support the impeachment process, but somehow Trump managed to pick out two Jews and four women of color to identify as “savages.”
Yes, he’s a racist and yes, he tried to enlist the Ukrainian president to get dirt on his political opponent. He needs to be impeached. He has betrayed his oath and his country in so many ways.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Richard Merlo, a few things you neglected to mention
1. Social security pays lower than some but more than other options in the private sector, if it were privatized what would happen in a market crash or recession when one could lose 50% or more in a bad year or even more in a bad investment, 2.7%, assuming your number is accurate, is not a bad return if you compare it against other returns in secured investments
2. I haven't really heard anyone talking free healthcare, I hear more single payer using mostly private healthcare providers, My employer now pays over $2000/month for employee with family (health &work comp) plus employee pays another $700/month, that's hardly free, imagine if that burden were to be removed from employers, $2700/ month would cover ,and then some, the tax increase that would be needed to pay for it, and citizens would no longer be forced into bankruptcies or choosing between paying for medications and basic necessities, there are few countries in this world that pay more for less coverage than here in the US
We are subsidizing those employers who fail to pay a viable wage, most of those receiving some form of government assistance are working poor, working hard at menial but necessary jobs, pay these people more money and reduce the amount of public assistance that is needed for these people to survive and have these jobs still being filled
LTR#4 Impeach him -
Trump has gone crazy. In front of the Finnish President, he pitches a hissy fit. Disgrace.
