Press misses it
Pointing out things the press continues to “miss” when covering President Trump is easy — outstanding stock market, lowest unemployment in decades, much-needed tax reform that helped the middle class by lowering their individual tax rates and also helped small businesses. He is also standing up to China and its predatory trade practices, something that should have been done long ago.
From 2007-2016, the press did not want to find anything about the childhood or college years of President Obama. Why? One thing some might forget is that the very controversial hate-mongering pastor Jeremiah Wright officiated at the wedding of Barack and Michelle Obama as well as their children’s baptisms. It wasn’t until May 2008 that the Obamas withdrew from his church.
The media likes to forget about the mistakes made during his presidency — the botched “Fast & Furious” ATF operation, Obama’s responsibility for the largest increase in the federal deficit ever, at $9 trillion. He put in DACA via executive order, giving 800,000 younger illegal immigrants amnesty. He put in unparalleled job-killing regulations. The ACA was anything but affordable. (And we could all keep our own doctors — ha!) Terrorist threats were much greater when he left office. (ISIS was the JV team!) He appeased a hostile regime like Iran and it did not make us safer. The U.S. military was not adequately funded and our readiness was threatened. IRS chief Lois Lerner was behind a scandal that targeted conservatives. Those are just a few things.
John Nelms
Advance
Vote the right way
Thank you for your Aug. 28 editorial, “A bad election decision.” I can finally begin to get some long-overdue sleep.
We in North Carolina have so many obstacles to overcome to reach a solid level of confidence in our election results. We are not alone. It is a nationwide virus. The good news is that there is much we can do right here, right now.
Reversing the decision to certify bar code machines is first and foremost. As board of elections members discussed but did not do, a refinement of the criteria for vendors needs to happen now. No attachment to the internet (no modems) must be included to prevent malicious spreading of malware in addition to paper ballots, hand counted. Testing must be really thorough.
Mississippi is now retrenching after testing as well as so many states across the country. We can vote the right way!
Lynn Fountain
Kernersville
Trump’s support
In response to state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s gushing about everything President Trump has done for women (“Women’s empowerment,” Aug. 29), I hope she is not a little overweight; “She was impossible. She gained a massive amount of weight.” — Trump talking about the 1996 Miss Universe, Alicia Machado. Or if women are not attractive enough (in Trump’s view): “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that?” or “she’s a pig,” or “a dog” or “I’m not allowed to talk about her ugly face or body — so I won’t,” and there is always “blood coming out of her whatever.”
But the economy is great! (President Obama took the unemployment rate from 10% to 4.7% and Trump has taken it down a whole point!)
And then there are the facts: Trump has promised funding of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (he also promised Mexico would pay for the wall) and Krawiec is so proud of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, but the biggest barrier to the initiative’s success might be another Trump administration policy: the global gag rule, a federal directive that prevents organizations abroad from receiving U.S. government money if they discuss, let alone perform, abortions. Trump reimposed the Republican gag rule when he took office. He also broadened it to cover nearly all health care funding, rather than just family planning funding.
So, as we have heard from Trump the past 2+ years — everything is great, fantastic, wonderful, amazing, etc. Just like Krawiec’s comments.
Anthony Colburn
Tobaccoville
Not racist
President Trump says the majority of American Jews are either ignorant or disloyal. But he’s not racist.
Trump stood on a stage at a recent fundraiser and mocked South Koreans because of their accent. But he’s not racist.
Trump thinks we shouldn’t have more black immigrants from “s---hole countries.” But he’s not racist.
I’m white and he’s never made fun of me for my race. How could anyone think he’s racist?
Yes, some people in America really do think like that.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
