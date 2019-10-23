Millennial change
When I was in the eighth grade at The Downtown School, the coolest girls went to the mall on the weekend to get the latest “fast fashion”: cheap shirts and new plastic bracelets to replace the ones they’d gotten the week before. While my younger self would have been devastated, I was happy to read that Forever 21, a fast-fashion hub, was closing (“Forever 21 bankruptcy reflects shopping shift,” Oct. 1).
Millennials are no longer interested in buying clothing intended to be worn a handful of times and then thrown out. While fast fashion is attractive because of its low prices, the materials it is made out of are often composed of plastics. Microplastics come from polyester and acrylic clothing, two common materials for cheap clothing. Buying a polyester sweater is less appealing when you learn that just washing it can leach microplastics into the ocean.
Microplastics are broken-down consumer products. Fish, confusing microplastics for food, consume it. As they travel up the ecosystem, humans eventually ingest them. Plastic pollution in the ocean is dangerous not just for marine life, but for humans.
With new stories breaking every week about plastics found in aquatic animals, it is time to think about what individuals can do. Purchasing clothing made from sustainable materials is definitely a start. Reducing the amount of plastic pollution in the ocean is necessary for the survival of the planet.
Zoe Smith
Winston-Salem
Just a glimpse
During a committee meeting on Monday, President Trump referred to what he called “the phony emoluments clause.” It’s not phony, it’s in the Constitution.
He also complained that President Obama had a book deal and a Netflix deal and no one complained. But Obama didn’t make those deals while he was president.
Trump said that our troops in Syria were “playing with guns.” That’s how he sees our soldiers.
This is just a glimpse, just a few items from one interview, but every time he speaks, it’s the same thing: he’s full of nonsense. He gets his facts wrong, he makes ridiculous claims. And he’s such a whiner.
Twenty years from now, graduate students in history and politics will write their theses on how in the world the American people elected such a moron (as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allegedly said) to the presidency.
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
Pay for the change
This is not an original thought, but it seems worthy of repeating: If something is disagreeable to you, it’s up to you to pay for the change.
Why do the rest of us have to pay for someone else’s discomfort when it doesn’t bother us at all?
So if someone wants something changed, moved, erased or otherwise destroyed, go for it. It doesn’t bother the rest of us, except there might be some better use of the money used.
Susan H. Rudd
Winston-Salem
The South’s implied heritage
What is really in a name?
All the citizens lamenting the changing of the name of the Dixie Classic Fair who fondly remember that “Dixie” refers to the South and Southern heritage, may not consider that the Dixie Classic Fair, which had its origins in the late 1800s, would not allow black people to attend the fair until 1963. I do not know, but I can guess that there were letters to the editor bemoaning the admission of African Americans and the negative impact it would have on the fair.
Being proud of “Dixie” and its implied heritage also means being proud of more than 100 lynchings of black people in the state of North Carolina, which happened as recently as 1950. Or maybe “Dixie” makes a person proud that more than 50% of the state’s prison population is black while only 20% of the general population is African American. The fond connections to “Dixie” correspond with this area’s (and this newspaper’s) obsession with “The Andy Griffith Show,” where black people were neither seen nor heard.
John Eder
Winston-Salem
