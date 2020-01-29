A serious crime
Re: “Man’s bond relaxed in sex-assault cases,” Jan. 25: What kind of judge allows an alleged serial rapist to sign out of jail with the promise to appear in court?
Does the judge think this alleged perpetrator has the integrity to keep his word? Does the judge expect the alleged rapist to suppress his urges, emotional rage and need for control? Or maybe because several of the victims were prostitutes, the crime doesn’t really matter? The 14-year-old girl who accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex while this disturbed individual yanked her hair before choking her will never forget that trauma. It will impact all of her decisions, her future relationships and how she raises her children.
Rape is a serious crime. A rapist is not to be trusted. And all women, regardless of their profession, need a judge who is committed to justice and the right for safety.
Ana Tampanna
Winston-Salem
Tampanna is the president of the Triad Chapter of the National Organization for Women. — the editor.
A successful presidency?
Trump defense attorney Pat Cipollone’s closing argument in President Trump’s impeachment trial was that the Democrats shouldn’t throw out a successful president and shouldn’t throw away the voters’ ballots.
Well, the ballots of the majority of voters were thrown out in 2016 — so much for that argument.
But look, being as fair as possible: Trump is not a successful president.
What, the stock market is doing well? That makes him successful?
Conservative judges have been appointed and Roe v. Wade is under threat? Those acts make Trump successful?
Sure, some people love him. But the American people overall have rarely been so divided and that’s largely because Trump works to keep them divided. That’s not a successful presidency.
We’re in greater danger from Iran than we were before Trump. He downplayed the brain injuries suffered by about 50 American service members from Iranian missiles because they interfered with Trump’s fake propaganda win against Iran. Trump has also injured military discipline by pardoning a war criminal and using him in his re-election campaign.
The cleanliness of our very air and water are at risk because of Trump.
And he was impeached.
What part of this is successful?
I realize that conservatives can tout the conservative judges, the threat to Roe v. Wade and the pandering to evangelicals. But that’s not the country’s success — that’s their party’s success.
Trump will go down in history as a failure.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
