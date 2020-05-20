No time for blame
The current pandemic we find ourselves in brings out the worst and best in all of us. No one is perfect and no one in their right mental state would ever wish this virus on anyone, anywhere. It has happened, it is here, and we have to deal with it in the reality that it is; everyone needs to be cautious, following the guidelines set by those in charge, like it or not. It could save the life of one other human being who we may or may not even know.
We each can rely upon our faith, our community and our state and nation and those in charge. We each can reach out to others who are hurting, physically, mentally or emotionally. We can help feed the hungry, console the grieving and those who are lonely or sick. We each can care in some unique way, with a note, call, a card, food, clothing or money, just because we care.
Yet, so many continue to blame others and too many are using this pandemic for personal gain and fame at the cost of innocent people.
What can we do?
Pray. Follow the guidelines and add a few that would be a safety net for us. Remember others and reach out to them, just to let them know you care. You can add your own ideas, without casting blame.
Remember this quote by Maya Angelou: “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.”
J. Dwight Cartner
Lexington
E-learning pros and cons
E-learning has its benefits and downsides. Overall, I believe e-learning is worse than regular schooling. With e-learning, it is harder for teachers to guide us in the right direction or help us understand something. You could email back and forth but it isn’t the same as person-to-person interaction. Even through Zoom and Microsoft Teams, it is harder.
E-learning also doesn’t have the same quality as in-person learning because most teachers had slideshows that only had some points and they would explain the rest verbally. Also, there are more distractions at home than at school. On top of all of this, it is harder to work in groups and we lose the social aspect of school which is very important to many students.
There are some pros, but they pale in comparison to the cons I just listed. I get to sleep until 8 a.m. now, which is a bonus after getting up at 6 a.m. every morning. That is the only real bonus I can think of. There isn’t much to praise e-learning for other than maybe letting us get an earlier summer? It really just isn’t that great for us students or our teachers.
Blake Farmer
Winston-Salem
Risky business
Inadvertently I took my life in my hands last Saturday when I went to a local Lowe’s Home Improvement to purchase paint, birdseed and plants.
Two-thirds of the shoppers there were not wearing face masks.
Lowe’s was doing its part — regularly announcing, “Please maintain social distance” and marking the floor in 6-foot sections for the check-out.
But many people seemed oblivious to the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic and that the number of Forsyth County’s COVID-19 cases is rising.
I felt sorry for the cashiers who had to interact respectfully with all the customers, despite the unmasked customers not respecting their safety.
My daughter shopped at a Lowe’s in Bowie, Md., on Saturday, and she told me there was 100% compliance with masks.
I am stumped as to why my neighbors would disregard safety and courtesy.
Peggy Smith
Winston-Salem
A Christian act
I commend the writer of the May 18 letter “A small minority” for dismissing the misguided anti-shutdown protesters. However, he is wrong to promote church meetings because the churchgoers would not just be risking their own health, but also the health of the public, especially the elderly. Forgoing meetings is a considerate and Christian act.
Also, President Trump contradicts his science advisors on a daily basis. For example, on May 13, he said that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statement to Congress about opening schools was “ … not an acceptable answer … ”
So much for science, logic and reality!
David Greenwood
Wilkesboro
