For sure
Sure, liberals like to accuse President Trump of racism. It’s their go-to argument.
But how do we know for sure that the guy who was fined for refusing to rent to black people and called for a ban on Muslims and called Mexicans rapists and called Puerto Ricans lazy and called for the execution of the innocent black “Central Park Five” is a racist?
If only there were a clear sign.
Charlie B. Reece
Winston-Salem
Changed views
About 10 years ago when I first started paying attention to illegal immigration as a political issue, I believed that the most important factor was that we needed to protect our borders. I agreed with President Obama on that.
Since then, two things have happened that have changed my perception of what is important. One is the drug-fueled violence in Central America that thousands of families have fled, hoping to find safety in the United States. I would prefer for them to apply for asylum, but if the U.S. makes it too difficult for them, I still want them to come here. They’re trying to save their children’s lives.
It’s what I would do.
The other thing is the growth in the vile racism of some on the far right, as exemplified by the language President Trump uses when talking about illegal immigrants. I have no doubt that some are bad people, but Trump wants us to think that all of them are bad people.
I hear this ugly racism voiced in casual conversation around me. I hear it from supposed Christian leaders. I’m so disgusted by the way they demonize their fellow human beings that I would rather side with the lawbreakers than the racists. They’re better people and more deserving of my support.
History should have taught us all by now that the law is not always moral.
It also should have taught us to resist the evil lure of racism.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Lacking in empathy
Our words reveal that which possesses our heart. From a joyful heart comes joyful, encouraging words. From a spiteful heart comes spiteful, hurtful words.
The words of the July 13 letter “Anti-abortion lies” reveal a heart full of anger and frustration, a heart lacking in empathy for those exploring all of their alternatives when contending with an unplanned pregnancy.
How can even the pro-abortion advocate be against alternative counseling that seeks to foster a culture of life over death? As a society we should be grateful to those volunteers and organizations — Christian or otherwise — that promote safe pregnancies, assistance to expectant mothers, adoption, etc.
Places like the “so-called pregnancy crisis centers” — to use the letter writer’s term — are an oasis of loving understanding for those whose conscience guides them to seek help some place other than the nearest abortion clinic. Were the souls of women unmoved by the idea of aborting “tissue” then the pregnancy crisis centers would close down for lack of interest. Instead they thrive because they address very real human needs.
There is hypocrisy in the message of pro-abortion advocates who, out of one side of their mouths, proclaim abortion to be about a woman’s right to choose, while out of the other side of their mouths, feel it is their place to limit women’s choices for counseling.
It is ironic that such a holier-than-thou perspective is delivered in a message that bemoans the religious.
Keith Lyall
Wilkesboro