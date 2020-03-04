Living in America
Two of the Democrats whom I could have voted for dropped out on Monday: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. If the Democrats don’t give me former Vice President Joe Biden, I’ll have to go for President Trump. He says a lot of dopey things, but he doesn’t threaten our whole American way of life the way Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren do.
If they want to live in Cuba or Venezuela or Russia, they should; don’t turn my country into one of those places.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Candidate environmental views
Thanks to a survey conducted by the Piedmont Environmental Alliance, we now know where the mayoral and Winston-Salem City Council candidates stand on key environmental issues.
I am encouraged to note the lofty goals, hopes and dreams of our elected officials. For instance, Mayor Allen Joines would like to reduce the city carbon emissions by 40%, promote solar use in city owned buildings, support bike lanes and address food deserts.
Several current officials and primary winners, such as Council Members D.D. Adams, John Larson and Kevin Mundy, would like to see increased funding to make public transportation more accessible and greener, including purchase of hybrid and battery-powered electric buses. Solar power is being advocated by Joines, Adams, Larson and Mundy. City Council member Jeff Macintosh aspires to discourage urban sprawl, improve urban planning and increase housing options downtown. Most mentioned that protecting our air and water quality was crucial.
Such potential leadership fills me with hope that our city is ready to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time: the climate crisis, jobs and justice. The survey responses provide a roadmap for an ambitious Sustainability Action Plan with specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, time-based (SMART) goals.
I encourage my neighbors in the city of Winston-Salem to check out the survey details online at: https://www.peanc.org/2020-candidate-survey.
Rajesh Kapileshwari
Winston-Salem
Kapileshwari is the vice chair of the Piedmont Environmental Alliance board and a member of the Winston-Salem Community Sustainability Program Committee. — the editor
Wish
I wish that conservatives were as upset by white nationalists as they are by democratic socialists.
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
Get the troops out
I am writing to offer some heartfelt praise for President Trump with no disclaimer or “on the other hand.”
I disagree with most of what Trump says or does, but he’s right in trying to get our troops out of Afghanistan. They have been there too long and shouldn’t have gone in the first place.
I don’t even care if there’s a peace treaty or if the Taliban breaks it. We’ve been there for almost 20 years. If we’ve not bent the bar toward democracy by now, we’re not going to. The Afghans have had every opportunity to reform the corruption that’s inherent in their government. If they prefer corruption and oppression, so be it.
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
L4: Yep, remove our people. And pull them out of Iraq and Syria. Syria is an international powder keg, with way too much potential for expanded conflict. If ISIS needs bombing, the Navy and Air Force can handle that.
The time for “nation building” is over. We need to be reorienting ourselves to deter “near peer” opponents.
L3: White nationalists are a fringe bunch of losers, whose body count is minuscule compared to that of urban gang hoodlums. So-called democratic socialists are in positions of power, a la Comrade Bern, and thus are far more toxic and dangerous.
L1: The only way Warren will be the nominee is if there a weird concatenation in a brokered convention. Very unlikely. The Comrade Bern scenario is another matter, and the effect on voters like the writer is a worry for the Dem leadership, and should be to all voters. Comrade has a set bloc of voters, most with their hands out for his “free” largesse (and a more provident few who are attuned to his gauzy philosophy). But that’s that. Joltin’ Joe, however, can pull in voters who have had enough of Trump, but will go only so far to the left.
Which describes me. Heaven help me, I will vote for a guy who proclaims himself to be a union man, but that that’s as far as I will go. I will vote against a Soviet Union man.
