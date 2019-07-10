It’s a fair!
I don’t go to the fair for its name — I never have (“City may go slower on controversial Dixie Classic name change,” July 9). I go to see the displays, ride the rides and eat the junk food. I go for fun. I honestly don’t care what the name is. Keep the “Dixie” or get rid of it — it doesn’t matter to me. But since the name bothers some people, then change the thing. This isn’t rocket science.
Call it “Winston-Salem Classic Fair.” Call it “Family Time Fair.” Call it “Goofy People Fair.”
It’s a fair! I’ll attend as long as it’s fun.
The city doesn’t need a consultant, though — just ask around. Ask 10 people on the street for suggestions, and if two of them say the same thing, go with it!
Joan S. Byrne
Kernersville
Feeding his narcissism
I love my country. I am no hero, but I wore a military uniform proudly for 24 years. I use American flag stamps on my mail, affixing them upside down — a symbol of distress — because that’s how I feel about America.
I didn’t watch any of the televised celebration of the Fourth of July in Washington, D.C., because I didn’t want to participate in any way in anything with which President Trump feeds his narcissism. Our president-who-would-be-emperor reminds me of an urban cowboy who’s never ridden a horse, but wears a big hat and drives a hemi-engine truck with tandem wheels to make himself feel like a legitimate rancher.
Instead of a true celebration for America, I wonder if the ceremonies were simply a show for his “cowboy” dictator buddies in China and North Korea.
Instead of diverting reported millions from worthwhile agencies, like the National Park Service and the Department of Defense, he should have paid for his look-how-great-I-am celebration out of his own personal wealth that he brags about so much — the same supposed wealth that he refuses to divulge by releasing his tax returns — which he said he would do if elected. Oops, I forgot. He’s changed his mind, his stories and his promises about a lot of things, hasn’t he?
James H. Dilda
Kernersville
We will mourn
“Regardless of how one feels about the facilities used to house and feed immigrant children, it is being done without malice in an effort to ensure they are taken care of,” wrote the author of the July 7 letter “A vile cartoon.” I agree with the letter writer that today’s camps are not like Nazi concentration camps, whose purpose and effect was the murder of millions on an industrial scale.
It is hard to see through the fog of secrecy and lies, but President Trump campaigned on malice toward those seeking safety and freedom in America. He intends to have conditions so awful that others will be deterred from taking the arduous, dangerous and terrifying road to freedom in America. Whether they are “murderers and rapists” or mere infants, his purpose is to do as little as possible about living conditions. As it turns out, “as little as possible” fosters an inhuman and terrifying condition.
“As little as possible” will lead to conditions we will mourn when we look back on our conduct toward the least of us, as Nazi concentration camps were mourned, as we mourned camps in which we interned Japanese-Americans during World War II. As we look back, as we find ourselves denying soap to children, we will loathe our behavior and try to sweep it under the rug. I pray that we will soon awaken from this nightmare.
Steve Scroggin
Winston-Salem
