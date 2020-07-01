Denying culpability
The Kernersville YMCA, YMCA of Northwest North Carolina and the National Council of the YMCA are denying culpability for sexual abuse by a counselor at the Kernersville YMCA, saying its constitutional rights are being violated because victims have the right to report abuse up to the age of 28 (“YMCA tried to have case dismissed,” June 21). That age was raised at the end of 2019 and since then, nine courageous men have come forward. The damage done by this abuse, PTSD, is not time-limited. It requires a lifetime of suffering to survive.
How convenient to have a female spokesperson insert some snark about how “saddened” the YMCA is to “learn more about what these victims experienced more than 20 years ago…” like these victims can let it go after 20 years of permanent damage. By using the “constitutional rights” defense, the YMCA is trying to set a precedent that would nullify claims by future plaintiffs in similar lawsuits.
Pedophiles seek employment where they have access to children. The YMCA had a responsibility to monitor all counselors. The Kernersville YMCA was aware of the “Todd’s Thunderbirds” club that abuser Michael Todd Pegram used to groom his victims for abuse, and Pegram is not the only counselor locally or elsewhere who has taken advantage of his YMCA employment to abuse children. I ask, will North Carolina allow the denial of compensation for these victims because the YMCA won’t accept responsibility for its failure to protect children from its employees?
Jilly Hinckley-Noble
Winston-Salem
Different statues
Sometimes liberals are accused of taking things too far — and I agree that it happens. Tearing down the statue of George Washington in Seattle was too much. It was an over-reaction.
But these suggestions from conservatives in the Readers’ Forum that if we tear down Confederate statues then we should tear down all statues are downright absurd. Can the writers truly not distinguish between statues celebrating the Confederacy and statues celebrating worthy accomplishments and American values?
They may think they sound fair, but essentially they’re just throwing quiet tantrums. They’re saying, “If we can’t have our white supremacy statues, then you can’t have your civil rights statues.”
Anyone who is offended by a statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King has a problem.
Racism is a rot that has eaten away at our country and is now eating away at the minds of what would otherwise be decent people. It’s time for them to examine their souls.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
It isn’t over
Yes, I know we are all getting tired of worrying about COVID-19, avoiding groups and missing out on all sorts of social occasions. But the Forsyth County Health Department reports rising numbers of infections and another death over this past weekend (“Forsyth’s virus cases approach 3,000,” June 30).
It’s not just old people, either. The Forsyth County dead include some in the 25- to 34-year-old group. Dr. Mandy Cohen says that coronavirus is spread even by individuals who feel completely fine. Folks! It isn’t over!
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says “the worst is yet to come.” The U.S. leads the world in infections and deaths. This is not a cheery thought with the imminent prospect of Wake Forest University, Salem College, Winston-Salem State University and other colleges reopening and students coming to the city from all over the country.
What are the colleges going to do to enforce social distancing? How will sororities and fraternities discipline their members?
Wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing have to become the new norm. It isn’t fun, but what is the alternative?
Liz Wilson
Winston-Salem
I think I mentioned this numerous times before, but I haven't seen anything in response. Back a number of months back when the renaming controversy over the Dixie Classic Fair, the Winston-Salem Journal requested citizens submit emails to gauge support for the renaming. For some reason I never saw, or heard any results from this request for input. I did see a short column complaining that they received some racist comments, though they didn't really clearify, racist against whom, but there was no discussion of how many emails they received, how many were pro and how many were against the renaming. Not long after that W-S, & Forsyth Co. announced they were proceeding with the renaming the fair. I would like to know what the results of the Journal's informal survey was. I'd like to know just how important the wishes of the citizen's of this county are to the people we elected to represent us and lead us.
Replies to comments in previous Fora:
Kamron: I listened to parts of Biden’s speech on Tuesday. It was no stem winder, but coherently delivered, no apparent stuttering. I also looked up NPD wrt Trump: yep.
Mike P: I went to the link re Leo Terrell: he is correct.
