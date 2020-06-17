Punishing the police
What is the basis for the recommendations to defund the police? Has crime decreased? I think not. It looks like an ill-advised attempt to punish the police. In reality it will punish us all by allowing for less safety and increased crime.
It is appropriate to look for unbiased, responsible policing but these calls for decreased funding will not lead to that. Some of the social programs mentioned are in place, indicating there is a perceived value, and perhaps they deserve additional funds but these should be based on the results of the programs and sourced through the budgeting process.
Anthony C. Kantor
Winston-Salem
Avoid hypocrisy
We continue to see the horrors of racism before us. This isn’t exclusively a Black Lives Matter issue concerning only African Americans. This is a human rights issue for everyone to fix.
Many faith leaders took the well-intentioned step of placing an ad pledging to address the problem in the June 14 Journal. But what good does it do to show compassion for racial strife if many faith followers continue to deny LGBTQ rights and shun gay clergy and gay marriage?
Some may say, “Hey, let’s fix one problem at a time,” but it is the same problem: human rights and equality for all. The word for that is hypocrisy.
The Supreme Court just declared LGBTQ worker protections for all. It is time for churches to support LGBTQ staff members instead of firing them. It is understandable why memberships to organized religions continue to decline with such confusing messages.
Racism, misogyny and xenophobia were clear during the 2016 campaign. They are clearer now.
If our current president “loves the black people” as much as he says, then why has he delayed the Harriet Tubman $20 bill? Why did he insist that President Barack Obama was not a citizen? Why has he worked so hard to undo the former administration’s accomplishments?
If you want to be nonracist, please carefully consider your November vote. We are all guilty of treating others poorly in some way. Let’s all pledge to be kind to all people now.
Dirk Robertson
Lewisville
Robertson is the co-founder of Equality Winston-Salem. — the editor
Peaceful protests
On June 13, 2020, the Journal published a front-page story on the 11th peaceful protest in Winston-Salem after the May 25 death of George Perry Floyd (“ ‘Our voices are making changes’”).
We are lucky to have had such peaceful protests. I think the citizens of Winston-Salem should be pleased with the tenor of the demonstrations and offer thanks for the thoughtful planning and energetic participation. There are several specifics that are worth mentioning.
First, on May 29, our Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough had an online press conference concerning their perspectives on the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd. Both peace officers were transparent, empathic and professional. They are to be congratulated for their prompt response to the horror of Floyd’s death.
Second, the participation of such large numbers of concerned people is a living drama of the gravity of the tragedy.
Third, the multi-racial diversity of the crowds is encouraging. Perhaps “Black Lives Matter” has finally become a universal call to action.
Fourth, the fact that so many of the organizers are young is hopeful. They are the future, and it looks promising.
Fifth, municipalities throughout the country are beginning to consider policies that are designed to eradicate police brutality and promote positive, community involvement. I hope justice will be served.
With the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act everything was to change. Somewhere we dropped the ball.
We cannot let it happen again.
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Mr Robertson must not knowing if the majority of liberal evangelical denominations that all but beg all segments the homosexual communities segments to come on in ..but if you are saying not enough conservative traditional black congregations aren't bending their knee to your demands ...makes you what you complain about ..a mysoginistic hate monger...and yes I went There. How does it feel to be accused .feels pretty good don't it ?
Dr.Carson says ....
https://youtu.be/io6TZ-jgrmw
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.