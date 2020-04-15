In a dream
I dreamed I was standing outside the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh. I was holding a sign that said: “Governor, I really need a haircut! Do you?”
Beside me was my hair stylist. He was holding a sign that said: “Governor, I really need to work! Do you?”
Behind us were hundreds of thousands of distraught Tarheel business owners, employees and independent contractors. They were there because their lives had been financially upended by Gov. Roy Cooper’s ill-considered stay-at-home order.
In unison, a roaring cry broke out: “Governor, we don’t want to be unemployed! Do you?”
Deb Phillips
Lewisville
Hard questions
Poor President Trump. He stands beside the big, important doctors and says things to show everyone how smart he is and he just can’t understand why all those reporters aren’t worshiping him, like his friends at Fox News and OAN. They keep asking him hard questions. If it weren’t for this damn virus, he’d be standing before adoring crowds while he ad-libbed funny insults about “do-nothing Democrats” and “sleepy” someone or other. Instead, they just keep asking hard questions! If he answers them, he’ll look bad. It’s just not fair.
He just doesn’t get it. He thought being president meant that everyone would love him. Why don’t the reporters start every question with “Thank you for your leadership, sir,” like he’s taught his staff to do?
And when can he play golf again?
Poor little rich man.
Howard Fount
Winston-Salem
Pretending
“When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total,” Trump said at a press briefing Monday when asked about the governors’ plans. “And that’s the way it’s got to be. It’s total. It’s total. And the governors know that.”
If President Obama had said that, under any circumstances, every single Republican in Congress would have voted for his impeachment the next day. They would have ranted for weeks about “states’ rights” and “constitutional originalism.”
I miss the good old days of just pretending the president was a corrupt dictator.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Capable
This is nuts. The reality TV show president (President Trump) is pitting state against state for medical personal protective equipment (PPE) as if this were “The Hunger Games” — then outbidding them or just confiscating their PPE. Didn’t he say “America first” once or twice? Did he mean America or only part of America?
If he isn’t capable of doing the job, he should resign and give Vice President Mike Pence a chance.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Telling the truth
Thank you for your factual coverage of the COVID-19 task force daily briefings. Americans need and deserve clear, accurate information — there is nothing partisan or political about that. Nor should there be.
America is not only at war against a deadly virus, we are also in a war of information. The free press must be protected. But just as important, the media must be held accountable when it repeats what it knows are lies and fabrications, even if, especially if, those lies and fabrications come from the lips and tweets of our highest officials. It is better not to air fiction in the first place than to waste time cleaning up and debunking it.
Bad information is as contagious and dangerous as the coronavirus. The national TV networks need to understand that. The American media has the power to guide our nation back to health by consistently, collectively airing facts, while removing dangerous fiction and hot political rhetoric from the national dialogue.
It is important for our world to have newspapers like the Winston-Salem Journal seeking and publishing truth, debunking myths and connecting the dots. Thank you.
Linda Agnant
Winston-Salem
