Fumbled launch
The New York Times sure fumbled its launch of its latest revelations about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (“Times apologizes for tweet, revises article on Kavanaugh,” Sept. 17). It’s almost painful to see “the Grey Lady” stumbling so badly.
But I’ve not forgotten Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, which many Republicans claimed to find credible, though they somehow disconnected her credibility from her alleged attacker, Kavanaugh. That placed them in the predicament of having to justify their support for him. They responded by attacking Democrats for bringing the matter to light.
I think they were just so eager to get another conservative on the highest court in the land that they didn’t care whether he was guilty. That’s also why they curtailed the FBI’s investigation of Kavanaugh, a decision that now comes back to haunt them.
It’s also a decision that damages the credibility of the court.
This isn’t really a Republican problem — it’s a political problem and Democrats are just as guilty. Everyone in office is fighting so hard for power that they’re ignoring their employers, the American people. But it’s our own fault for electing politicians who want to fight for advantage rather than representatives who want to improve life for all Americans.
Gregory Berry
Winston-Salem
Believing Trump
I’m not a big fan of Rep. Ilhan Omar, but she’s right about one thing: An administration that lies about weather maps and crowd sizes can’t be trusted when it comes to Iran.
I also have to wonder about the portion of the populace that is willing to support President Trump even though he tells lie after lie after lie. Do they just not care about truth? What is it about Trump that they support? It’s difficult for the general populace to think it’s anything besides his xenophobia when he has no visible virtues.
This conspiracy theory about a Democratic “soft coup” — that comes from Trump, too. How can anyone believe there’s anything to it? It just sounds like more Trump nonsense.
Anyone who believes Trump about anything is living in a fantasy world — willingly.
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
California concern
President Trump has recently expressed concern about the homeless population living in large cities in California. He’s offered to help. This, after California leaders have called for more federal help.
The media is calling this a “crackdown on homeless tent camps.”
We don’t really have any details yet about the solutions Trump officials might offer, but thanks, liberal media, for putting the proper spin on the president’s compassion. I’m sure we’ll hear nothing but fair reporting about this.
Art Keating
Winston-Salem
Tragic consequences
With the tragic Sept. 14 drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry and its worldwide consequences, our-powers-that-be need be reminded of the motto of the 1930-40s radio program “The Shadow”: “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows.”
With the advent of home deliveries by drones, our attention needs to be directed more to these serious possibilities rather than continuous political posturing and back-biting. Let’s hope and pray that much is being done to keep authorities alert to prevent possible disasters.
Gordon Doliber
Winston-Salem
L2: I agree, for once, with Omar. But then, I thoroughly distrust anything she says about Iran and the Mideast and Maghreb, or pretty much anything else.
L1: I recall a sitting president who was accused of several sexual assaults. But I heard no calls for impeachment. Strange.
