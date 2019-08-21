New name
Congratulations to all the politically correct social justice warriors who forced the Winston-Salem City Council to change the name of the Dixie Classic Fair (“Fair to get new name,” Aug. 20). Way to waste a lot of time on a meaningless issue.
I’m not going to threaten to boycott the fair or anything like that. It’s a lot of fun no matter what the name is. And as a conservative, I’m a lot more tolerant than the liberals who can’t stand to hear a single word that doesn’t fit into their narrow-minded lexicon of allowable speech.
I do have a suggestion for the new name, though. Call it the “Non-offensive Pandering Fair.” That should increase attendance.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Nonviolence is the key
The Coalition of Neighborhood Association Presidents finds disturbing the high number of homicides (15) our city has experienced so far this year. The latest troubling homicide is the recent death of Julius Sampson, who was shot senselessly at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse (“1 dead in mall shooting,” Aug. 7). These types of crimes and incidents make us wonder, as citizens, neighbors and people of faith, where is the hope and the love in our city? Where is the love and respect toward our brothers and sisters of all ages, ethnicities and religious persuasions? How can we truly transform our neighborhoods and communities? By practicing and living by the principles of nonviolence.
The approach of nonviolence is in the heart, and love must become an inseparable part of our being. Nonviolence is a way of life for courageous people who seek friendship and understanding. Nonviolence seeks to defeat injustice, and knows that in time, justice will prevail. Nonviolence holds that suffering can educate and transform. Therefore, nonviolence must be the spring board to healing our communities from the ravages of this 21st century.
How? By courageously organizing communities in distress; by taking back neighborhoods from the throes of gangs, violence and weapons of destruction; by inspiring the young men and women of today to become the future leaders they need to be; by volunteering in the public schools; and by becoming unafraid to speak out, especially at local government meetings.
Through nonviolence, communities will be healed with hope, faith and love.
The Rev. Robert E. Leak III
Winston-Salem
Leak is the president of the Coalition of Neighborhood Association Presidents and the president of the Easton Neighborhood Association. — the editor
A paradigm shift
The Aug. 19 article “To close a gap, district starts with language shift” concerns the leadership of a young principal, Lauren Evans, in the Asheville City Schools in introducing the terminology change referring to educators’ goals as “opportunity gap” in lieu of “achievement gap.” This focus change so impressed her district that the term has been adopted system-wide. This is the vital kind of paradigm shift sorely needed to help society as a whole understand that “stress(ing) a need for more equity in societal sectors: health care, transportation, outdoor recreation ... in addition to education,” as the story says, is vital!
“ ‘Achievement gap’ unfairly puts the onus on the students,” Evans said, instead of “understanding that learning is the result of an entire system.”
The onus should be placed on us as a society and the Aug. 19 editorial (“Quit the Medicaid expansion obstruction”), concerning the rejection of Medicaid expansion that the leadership (state Senate leader Phil Berger) wants to accomplish, is a large red flag of just such a societal issue. If our legislature was really working for the people instead of serving some warped view of the neediest parts of our society, there would be no question about adopting that part of the budget.
If they really support education, they would make sure that every opportunity is afforded every citizen regardless of race, ethnicity or income. Demand justice for all!
Patricia Williams
Advance
