Things we’ve learned from the coronavirus to date: Our president is damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. Women’s real hair color. More people praying. Fewer burglaries, more domestic violence. Computer models for climate, weather and pandemic can be manipulated. Families can eat together at the dinner table. Social distancing has been defined as 6 feet. Members of Congress are great stockbrokers. People survive without sports. People can’t survive without booze.
“My Child is an Honor Student” bumper stickers are disappearing. Inmates are being let out. Citizens are threatened with being put in. Children want to go back to school. Number of squares of toilet paper are being portioned out. Population explosion predicted for November. Online church leaves people without excuses. Reruns are being rerun. Neighbors meeting neighbors … for the first time.
China has us by the antibiotics. This too shall pass. By God’s grace, we’re American strong!
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
A dangerous prescription
President Trump’s suggestion that people take hydroxychloroquine as a preventative or a treatment (without being part of a clinical trial) is dangerous. Here’s why.
Yes, some small studies (20 people or fewer) showed that some people got better. But most people recover from COVID-19. So just the fact that some people recovered tells us nothing about whether or not the drug helped them to do so. We need clinical trials, where we can compare a sufficiently large group of people taking the medicine and a sufficiently large “control group” (people in a similar condition but not taking the medicine) and learn whether the drug has benefits.
What’s the harm in taking it? Like many drugs that have clinical uses, hydroxychloroquine has serious side effects, including risks of sight, hearing and heart damage. It may, like other agents under consideration, prove to be useful, but we need real data to know that.
I know this president likes to promise quick fixes. (Remember “trade wars are easy to win”?) But quick fixes, without solid research, can cause tremendous damage.
Sheila Roher
Winston-Salem
They are correct
President Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are absolutely correct. The federal stockpiles are not for the individual states to use (“Trump tries to narrow stockpile’s role,” April 4). These are state issues and if these American states want to pool their resources, they should unite and work together. They could then call themselves the United States of America.
Oh, wait ...
Richard D. Woodward
Kernersville
Learning from mistakes
The writer of the April 2 letter “For America” acknowledges that President Trump was late on addressing COVID-19, and excuses the delay because Trump “waited until we knew the problem was real.” But if you wait to act until it is obvious the problem is real, the problem will be more difficult and costly to solve and you will need to resort to more drastic measures and more people will fall ill and die.
In fact, medical professionals knew the problem was real in January. On Jan. 30, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the general director of the World Health Organization, declared the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern. Around the same time the first coronavirus cases were reported in South Korea and the United States. South Korea acted like it was a medical emergency and began an aggressive program of testing and social distancing that successfully bent the curve. The Trump administration and right-wing media (Fox News) ignored the science, claimed the coronavirus was a hoax and delayed necessary action. We also now know that before President Trump acknowledged the problem is real, Sen. Richard Burr was privately acknowledging the problem but failing to publicly contradict Trump or the right-wing media.
Ignoring the science until it was painfully obvious the coronavirus is not a hoax was a mistake. Privately acknowledging the problem but doing nothing about it was a mistake. Let’s hope that people like President Trump and Sen. Burr learn from their mistakes.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
