His own remarks
Before President Trump tries to tell the rest of our nation how to act, he needs to stop his own public racial remarks and deal with his public hatred of others.
Just as a corporate CEO or president sets the tone for their business, the president of our country sets the tone for our nation.
Diana Ward
Boone
A rational society
In response to the recent shootings, President Trump said that guns are not the problem, mental health is. If this is so, why would a rational society continue to make weapons of such massive firepower readily availability to almost everyone?
Now, if it is not rational, it has to be irrational, and almost any mental health care professional will tell you that irrational behavior is indicative of insanity. If mental health is a problem as Trump (and gun store owner Ted Budd) claim, while refusing to promote anything in the way of effective gun control they could, at least, if they truly believe what they say, work to make health care as available to everyone as guns are.
I wrote my first letter to this forum 31 years ago, concerning gun control, following the local Michael Hayes shooting. Since then, approximately 30,000 to 35,000 people have been shot to death in the United States each year — a total of around 1 million people — and almost nothing has changed.
Are we living in an insane culture?
Paul D. Whitson
Advance
A crossroads
In the last couple of weeks, we’ve become more aware of the threat of white supremacy.
Last month on Capitol Hill, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the majority of domestic terrorism arrests in the past few years were motivated by white supremacy.
“I will say that a majority of the domestic terrorism cases we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence,” he said.
That’s right. Not Muslims; white supremacists.
Then, on Saturday, a gunman inspired by white supremacy killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas.
This follows white supremacy killings such as those at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and at the church in Charleston, S.C.
Americans disagree on whether President Trump contributes to the atmosphere in which white supremacy is growing in America. Some say he is stoking the fires, either because he’s racist or because it’s good politics. Others say that’s not so.
But after the El Paso shootings, Trump is at a crossroads. He can either take the problem seriously, denounce white supremacy and lead the country in opposing it or he can act like it’s no big deal.
What he does next should settle the argument once and for all.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Fair redistricting
The courts may or may not rule that Thomas Hofeller’s emails are sufficient evidence of unconstitutional gerrymandering (“Trial into partisan gerrymandering wraps up,” July 27). In any case, Republicans, who currently control the levers of power in the North Carolina legislature, should take the opportunity to ensure fairer congressional and legislative redistricting in the future by passing the Fairness and Integrity in Redistricting (FAIR) Act, House Bill 140, into law.
The FAIR Act contains two parts: one, a state constitutional amendment that establishes nonpartisan redistricting rules and transparency requirements; and two, an implementing statute that provides guidance on how to carry out and oversee the constitutional amendment. It creates standards for everyone to follow, regardless of who draws the voting districts, and gives the legislature the ability to end constant litigation over redistricting by implementing commonsense, nonpartisan rules that everyone, regardless of party, must follow. The bill already enjoys significant bipartisan support including that of Mayor Allen Joines and Rep. Donnie Lambeth as well as other Republican and Democrat luminaries. Google “NC4RR” (North Carolinians For Redistricting Reform) to see others who support this measure that will bring sanity to redistricting in North Carolina.
If the pendulum swings, the Republican leadership may rue its failure to pass the FAIR Act. It’s been said, “What goes around, comes around.”
Howard Pearre
Winston-Salem
