Preventing suicide
National Suicide Prevention Week is Sept. 8-14.
Suicide is often a subject that people don’t want to talk about. Suicide deaths have increased and are increasing each year.
If you have lost someone to suicide you know the terrible grief it creates in your life. The many unanswered questions. The guilt you feel, thinking you could have prevented it, all the “what ifs” can haunt you. This is a different grief than when natural death occurs.
Suicide can happen in all age groups from the very young to the elderly. This is a subject that needs to be talked about openly. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention can provide information and hope. There are local support groups that meet on a regular basis for family and friends of suicide. Support is provided, information is made available and hope offered.
Carol Robbins
Winston-Salem
Arbitrary action
The pathetic cartoon on the Sept. 10 editorial page extolling the virtue of Walmart CEO Doug McMillon for banning the sale of certain ammunition and handguns has caused me to expose his arbitrary action as a blatant attempt to placate the uber-liberal left who, incidentally, don’t shop at Walmart — it’s beneath them.
To the uninformed, I can assure you that this will not eliminate nor minimize random acts of violence by mentally deranged individuals. It only serves to penalize law-abiding citizens by reducing their opportunity to purchase these items for sport, hunting or personal protection. Walmart will lose more business than it will gain from this ill-advised posturing.
If Walmart were serious about saving lives, it would cease to sell cigarettes and its pharmacies would no longer fill prescriptions for opioids.
Stanley G. Simm
Winston-Salem
Better qualified
The writer of the Sept. 8 letter “Step up” wants to know who Trump-haters like me would support as president. Fair enough. I will support whomever the Democratic Party nominates. Every single Democratic candidate is by far better qualified to lead the nation than President Trump.
“Mayor Pete” Buttigieg, rather than claim bone spurs, actually volunteered and served in Afghanistan. He’s competent, intelligent, experienced — and he gets it: all Americans should have equal rights, regardless of whether they’re religious or not religious.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren also has more leadership experience than Trump, having had to work with people who disagree with her rather than just ordering people around and firing them on a whim. And she obviously cares about American families. She’s much smarter than Trump.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is experienced, able to work with others and his heart is in the right place.
I could say much the same about Sens. Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.
They all espouse good American principles: equality over privilege, protecting our environment over profit, investing in the future rather than the past. None of them lead by cruelty or racism; none of them are so full of themselves that they’d claim to know more about ISIS than our generals or more about the weather than the National Weather Service.
Oh, thanks, Journal, for printing Rob Schofield’s Sept. 5 column, “Silly and simplistic attacks on ‘socialism’,” showing why “socialism” isn’t the boogeyman conservatives try to make it out to be.
Monty Owen
Winston-Salem
Stepping up
In response to the question about Democrats in the Sept. 8 letter “Step Up,” well here I am, stepping up. I am a registered Democrat and I have chosen former Vice President Joe Biden to support. My second choice would be Sen. Bernie Sanders.
I know that there is no Republican who would support a woman for president except former President George W. Bush. You can support Trump all you want, but you can see where that has got us.
If we had elected former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, we would not be in this mess we are in!
RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin
Kernersville
