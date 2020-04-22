‘Take a mark’
The writer of the April 4 letter “In greater proportion” warns that the Bible teaches that a “Great Tribulation” is coming, during which “big government” will “come to the rescue” of those who are willing to “take a mark” that will identify them as “loyal followers.”
Could that mark be a red MAGA cap?
I’m just joking. But it kind of makes sense.
Ron F. Slater
Winston-Salem
Change is needed
Marc Thiessen’s April 18 column, “Pandemic vs. socialized medicine,” made a point I cannot ignore. The point is that the current movement toward “socialized medicine” is misguided as evidenced by the profound failure of the federal government to respond effectively to the current pandemic.
Individual states have struggled against the federal administration and have resorted to forming alliances with other states to create opportunities to fill urgent needs the federal administration has chosen to ignore. In this new normal, governors and mayors form alliances to serve the emergency medical needs of their people.
When the United States began, individual states joined a single alliance, called a federation, and we the people believed we had representation. Now we find out our representatives had early information that a severe pandemic was coming and responded by selling their stock in companies that would fail as a result of the economic crash. We thought our representatives would seek to protect us by mobilizing a science-based medical emergency action. Instead, they kept quiet or said “nothing here to worry about.”
Thousands of us died, along with many who sacrificed their lives to try to save us.
I am not out to demonize anyone. I am just saying we need to change the system so that the wealthy and powerful cannot game our democracy against us. I would suggest we begin by insisting on term limits and taking away the ability of corporations to buy our representatives.
Audrey Lynge
Winston-Salem
Good news for coaches
Dear high school track and cross country coaches:
There is good news. Your kids are training. They can be found, shoulder-to-shoulder, barreling around Salem Lake, through Reynolda Gardens and down the streets of Buena Vista in groups of five, six, seven and eight. They’re generously sharing their airspace and sweat.
Given that they display no shame doing this publicly, we can assume they’re also acting similarly elsewhere. Perhaps their parents aren’t aware?
Social distancing isn’t fun for anyone. But the behavior of some can make a damning, selfish statement for an entire generation.
Sure, the odds are long that these kids are carriers. So we lose a grandparent or two. No biggie.
Patrick O’Sullivan
Winston-Salem
No denial
Radio personality Rush Limbaugh used to criticize people who wanted to “hold hands” and “sing Kumbaya.” He had no interest in political cooperation. He considered every friendly gesture from one side to the other to be a betrayal of conservative principles. Many of his fellow conservatives felt the same way and still do.
Now that we’re in the middle of a crisis, the writer of the April 13 letter “Do a good turn” wants us to stop criticizing President Trump for the sake of national unity. No, thank you. I’m not going to sing the praises of a greedy, ignorant, immoral bigot just so Republicans can feel better about the mistake of electing him, which coronavirus has exposed like no other travesty could.
The president’s ignorance has led to thousands and thousands of deaths. He’s made promises about testing and providing information and equipment that he has not kept. And instead of putting aside his own petty grievances to unite Americans, he takes every opportunity to foul the air with third-grade insults and lies. We could not have a worse national leader right now.
“What do you have to lose?” he asked about electing him. Well, it turns out that electing a disrupter who promised to burn the house down has devastating consequences. If he truly put America first, he would resign.
Brad Singh
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.