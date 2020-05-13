Blue state deficits
Letters in the Readers’ Forum this week have defended the financial performance of some of the large blue states, dismissing their enormous pension and benefits liabilities as necessary steps to retain good employees and asserting that these states contribute more to the country financially than they receive. Rubbish.
New York, for example, is not sending money to North Carolina. We all pay income taxes under the same federal tax code, and residents of New York have higher incomes than residents of North Carolina (think finance and entertainment). In terms of what is invested in each state by the federal government, the soldiers at Fort Bragg defend the citizens of New York and North Carolina equally, and they really cannot locate the base in New York City.
Several blue states, especially New York and Illinois, face enormous deficits in their pension and benefits plans due to mismanagement. Public sector unions demand generous benefits plans, Democratic politicians approve them and the unions return contributions and votes to the politicians. Unfunded liabilities now count in the billions, and the taxpayers of more responsible states should not have to cover these shortfalls.
Unfortunately, the Democrats in Congress seem determined not to waste a good crisis.
Chuck Robinson
Lewisville
Weathering the storm
I am writing in response to the May 5 article by Richard Craver, “N.C. unemployment claims surpass 1M.” In March, I was laid off from my job at a local theater due to COVID-19. I immediately applied for unemployment benefits and waited in limbo for five weeks without receiving benefits or even any communication about the status of my claim. The process was exasperating and futile; in fact it seemed designed to obstruct rather than assist people in accessing the help they need.
I am fortunate to have already returned to work, but I worry about my fellow workers in North Carolina’s hospitality, dining and entertainment businesses.
The current unemployment benefit structure was put in place by Republicans when they had a supermajority in the legislature in 2013, which made North Carolina’s unemployment benefits (currently capped at $350/week for a maximum of 12 weeks) among the lowest in the nation. What are workers in businesses or industries that can’t yet safely return to work supposed to do?
We need leaders who believe in the people of North Carolina and are committed to helping workers weather this storm. I am calling on my legislators, Rep. Julia Howard and Sen. Joyce Krawiec, to fix the broken unemployment system, increase the maximum payments and extend the duration of benefits so that North Carolinians who need unemployment insurance during this crisis can get the help they need.
Dan Smith
Advance
Selfish
I’m not sure why people don’t realize they are just being selfish by not wearing masks in public. Do they not understand why it is so important? Wearing masks keeps people from spreading the virus. An individual can spread the virus even if he has no symptoms, then can have symptoms days later he has infected all those individuals he has contacted. The only way this spread can be stopped is for everyone to wear masks in public in addition to practice social distancing.
People not wearing masks is one of the reasons cases in Forsyth County have increased by over 200 since April 27.
J.M. Slocum
Winston-Salem
