Hannity’s right
I’ve sent the Journal plenty of letters criticizing conservatives, so I think it only fair to acknowledge when a prominent conservative gets something right.
To my surprise, and that of many others, Fox News’ Sean Hannity admonished the protesters who stormed the Michigan statehouse last week while carrying guns. He noted that the protesters weren’t protecting themselves, they were trying to intimidate legislators — and they were putting police officers’ lives at risk.
I disagree with Hannity on just about everything, but he got this one right. Especially in a time of crisis during which millions of Americans are struggling with the stress of being in lockdown mode, the last thing we need is a bunch of armed protesters yelling in police officers’ faces. They were putting many lives at risk. Kudos to the police officers for their patience and professionalism.
In the best of times, such a thing would still be wrong. So they carry guns to intimidate legislators into voting their way. What if an opposing force showed up with guns, hoping to intimidate legislators to vote their way? What would happen then?
Second Amendment supporters must keep in mind: We long ago gave up the idea of forcing one’s will at gunpoint. That’s why we vote. Good for Hannity. These protesters — and President Trump — should listen to him.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
Suspending judgment
Let’s suspend judgment on the assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden. It doesn’t happen often, but false accusations have happened just often enough to make it worth waiting for all the evidence.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Valid reasons
One of the most-discouraging parts of the Kent State legacy is that a Gallup poll taken shortly after the event showed that 58% of those polled thought the students were to blame, and only 11% faulted the National Guard.
That attitude seems starkly un-American, and in sharp contrast to our Constitution’s guaranteed protection of the right of the people “to peacefully assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
The students were protesting President Nixon’s expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia, a move that both his secretary of state and secretary of defense opposed, but both were excluded from the decision-making process.
It now seems clear that the students had valid reasons for protesting.
David Hatcher
Winston-Salem
Not for the greedy
This is in regard to the April 29 story “Mnuchin calls Lakers’ $4.6M coronavirus loan ‘outrageous’.” These loans are for small businesses. They are not for the greedy big business hogs that can pay their players $3.9 billion! Shame, shame, on those who applied for the loan and then accepted the loan.
If they have those employees that are in the needy group, the solution would be to cut all of the team members’ and owners’ salaries and use that money to help those needy employees.
The greed of people never ceases to surprise me. I hope when pro basketball returns, the seats remain empty to show the Lakers what people think of them for taking money away from those in need.
Pat Hardy
Winston-Salem
The Lakers returned the loan. — the editor
Scientific interest
I was amazed to discover state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s recent lively interest in science.
While criticizing Gov. Roy Cooper, who has effectively flattened the curve in North Carolina, Krawiec characterized the governor’s plan as “putting people out of work,” (“Krawiec challenges Cooper on virus policies,” April 19) as opposed to keeping the infection rate down for the health of N.C. citizens. I find it remarkable that her interest has now taken an academic turn as she seeks to review all the data and assumptions used to create the model on which the scientists and health services professionals based their approach.
As each of us has our expertise in specific areas (I believe hers is real estate), I’m a big fan of leaving scientific assessments to the scientists.
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
