History is history and cannot be altered with a name change (“Fair to get new name,” Aug. 20). If that was true, we would rename the Confederate statue and place it back downtown in Winston-Salem.
Instead of addressing the motif of a few, should we as a whole remove the fair completely from Winston-Salem? Only then can the pain and suffering end and then we can start history anew.
Randy Hodges
Lexington
Women’s empowerment
Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. economy is booming, and unemployment is at an all-time low. Women are thriving as a result of the president’s economic policies, which is why we will do everything we can share the message of how his promises made, are promises kept!
Last week at an “Evening to Empower,” Women for Trump participated in Trump Victory Leadership Initiative voter registration training — over a year out from the election. Women are celebrating the policies of the president, which have resulted in nearly 6 million jobs created. More than half of these jobs, over 3 million, have gone to women. The unemployment rate for women is also 3.7% — the lowest it’s been in over 65 years.
President Trump has prioritized women’s economic empowerment at home and abroad. The administration has assisted in the roll-out of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, which is on track to raise more than $1 billion to support female entrepreneurs. In February, the administration established the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which will bring a whole-of-government approach to empowering women throughout the world. The president understands that women’s empowerment is crucial to global economic growth, peace and stability.
President Trump is making America great again. Now it’s our civic responsibility as women to Keep America Great!
Joyce Krawiec
Kernersville
Krawiec is an N.C. Senate representative for Davie and Forsyth counties. — the editor
Consistency
To keep the bandwagon rolling, now that “Dixie” has been removed from the fair’s name, consider the next logical step. Dixie is synonymous with the South. Therefore, to be consistent, “South” should be the next target, as it is a reminder of slavery. Those folks who led the charge against Dixie are probably already at work. Are we tired of this ludicrousness yet?
Martha Rowe
Clemmons
Their own cocoon
The writer of the Aug. 26 letter “A sad development” writes that it’s sad that the name of the fair had to be changed for the sake of political correctness. I think it’s sad that some people can’t see beyond their own privilege and understand that just because they don’t find something to be offensive doesn’t mean that nobody does — or should.
I was moved by Winston-Salem City Councilwoman D.D. Adams’ testimony about the pain of growing up in a segregated society (“Fair to get new name,” Aug. 20). Doesn’t that mean anything to people like the letter writer? Can’t they empathize? Or are they so buried in their own cocoon of entitlement that they can’t walk in someone else’s shoes for just a minute?
It’s not political correctness that led to the name change. It was decency.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
L3: more wit. “South” is geographic direction. And can also be associated with things other than American, South Africa, for example, a predominantly black and mixed race nation whose government now is predominantly black.
L1: Unclever hyperbole, and a fine example of defenestration.
How many times do you hear it? Oh we can't change the name of the fair because what will they want to change next? And then this one. You can't change history. We don't know what will need fixing next. Just stick to the current fight. Bringing in "what-ifs" means nothing. And no one is changing history. Removing the name "Dixie" does not affect history one bit. It doesn't change the fair. It removes a hurtful name that's attached to a very public institution - that's all. It's called progress. That's real history.
