Self-indicted
Donald Trump now has an indelible record in history books as the third president of the United States to be impeached. Regardless of what happens in the Senate trial, his legacy as an impeached president will never be erased.
I had the time to read select sections of the Mueller report and the privilege of viewing countless hours of the impeachment hearings. After reading the Mueller report and viewing the hearings when credible witnesses gave consistent, convincing and incriminating evidence, I was clear about how Trump betrayed his oath of office.
I am clear about my perception of Trump and expect other people to have a much different opinion of him. But on Trump’s guilt of impeachable conduct, there is little about which we can disagree. He is guilty as charged.
Trump on several occasions indicted himself. Trump has urged us to read the transcript of his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reading the transcript only made me more suspicious of Trump’s guilt. He has appeared on television declaring he would gladly accept help with an election from another country, and he even asked Russia to look into Hillary Clinton’s emails. He has encouraged us all to read Article II of the U.S. Constitution and see that he, as president, can do whatever he wants to do.
Ignoring the charges against Trump and belittling the impeachment process are detrimental to the country and put party and political ambition above the Constitution and one’s oath of office.
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
Another example
So Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks the House impeachment process was rushed and sloppy. In response, he’s determined to get the Senate process over with quickly.
Makes sense. If by “sense,” one means “another example of McConnell hypocrisy.”
Jorge Rogers
Winston-Salem
1984 now
The Dec. 22 article “Why some cities, states balk at facial-recognition tech” states that some cities are resisting facial recognition technology while others think it’s great.
It states that China uses facial recognition to “track members of ethnic minority groups for signs of subversive behavior.” However, according to a recent news special by NBC, China tracks everyone and everyone is given a “social score” that impacts where they work, where they live and if they need to go to a “re-education facilitation camp.”
Police departments across the U.S. are asking citizens to trust them because facial recognition is a “handy tool in their crime fighting toolbox” and the officials and their video surveillance industry partners say citizen tracking won’t happen here.
For those who believe that, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn for sale. Facial recognition is not only a severe invasion of our privacy but will be the beginning of 1984.
We already give up our privacy when we use the Internet, as Google and Facebook track our every key stroke and our credit card companies and loyalty cards track our purchases. Our health insurance companies track our doctor visits and our prescriptions so they can decide if we really need a specialist or a certain medication. Our handy dandy cell phones track our searches, calls and locations. There are even places on the Internet where, for a fee, we can learn everything about any person.
Uh oh — it’s already 1984.
Sue Ellen Moss
Winston-Salem
Duties and obligations
I know it is hard for proud Republican officials to separate their duties and obligations as representatives from their party allegiance. But they are representatives of all of the citizens of their constituencies and they have a sworn duty to uphold the Constitution, a core tenet of which is checks and balances.
The evidence is clear that President Trump used his office, the departments under his control and taxpayer dollars to leverage a foreign government — a vulnerable ally — for his electoral benefit. Most worrying is that this seems to be a pattern. We need Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to take their responsibilities seriously and uphold their duties. Otherwise, the damage done to our country and the foundations of our democracy may be irreversible.
James Gledhill
Winston-Salem
