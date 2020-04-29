A few short weeks
I am very disappointed in America’s reaction to the COVID-19 virus. We are no longer a nation of rugged individuals who stand for what is right. The country has a serious pandemic that is killing thousands of people and we’ve been asked to sacrifice for a few short weeks — not years.
I never thought I’d hear such whining and moaning. Get a backbone! Just because the president doesn’t have one doesn’t mean you can’t.
Yes, people are hungry and unemployed. I sympathize. But it’s only for a short time. Things are easing up already.
During World War II, Americans suffered deprivation and shortages for six or seven years. And protests? During the same war the government rounded up Japanese Americans and put them in internment camps. That was something to protest about. Now people protest because they can’t get a haircut or get their nails done.
I understand some of the protesters are sincere in their beliefs. Sadly, there is a political smell to some of it.
Pandemics should not be political. Or as Byron Williams said, “It’s not just the coronavirus that needs to be cured” (“A thousand tiny cuts led to this day,” April 5).
Jerry D. Reid
Pilot Mountain
Helping hairstylists
A neighbor said on Facebook that she was sending her hairstylist payment for her next haircut in advance, which gave me this idea: We could estimate our year’s tips and send them in advance. That is not charity, as many stylists are doing quite well in normal times, but it could help their cash flow and they would still have the payment for your next cut or style.
To all the stylists: Stay well. We value you.
Romaine Poindexter
Kernersville
Don’t be surprised
On April 23, Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post gave President Trump four Pinocchios for his comments during the April 22 coronavirus press update about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to San Francisco’s Chinatown on Feb. 24. Want to know why?
At the end of a long explanation, Kessler summed it up with the following: “Let’s do an accounting here. Trump claimed Pelosi deleted a tweet; that’s false. There was no such tweet, and her tweet of her visit is still on her timeline. He accused her of causing many deaths, when there have been none in Chinatown and relatively few in San Francisco. He says she urged street fairs and parades, but that’s not true. She advocated patronage of Chinese businesses.
“In terms of suggesting that he took the crisis seriously and she did not, that’s a stretch. Contrary to Trump’s claim, she never suggested that the virus did not exist. In Chinatown, she urged people to take precautions and to be vigilant. A day later, she called for a broader, more forceful response. The president, meanwhile, continued with happy talk for at least two weeks afterward.
“That adds up to Four Pinocchios.”
Surprised by Trump’s misinformation — or shall we say, “alternative facts”? No one should be.
Robert Beseda
Winston-Salem
Large groups
As a retired nurse practitioner, I’m troubled to see people gathering in large groups to protest Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus.
We know that some people who have the virus will die while others remain asymptomatic. What will happen to these protesters if they get sick?
I assume they will be cared for by the nursing and medical staffs who put their own lives and those of family members at risk — not by breaking the restrictions, but by caring for those who did.
Deborah Woolard
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.