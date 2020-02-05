Second Amendment debate
I am writing in response to your Jan. 25 article, “Gun rights debate is Feb. 6.” As a retired Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school teacher, I am concerned about the safety and well-being of the children and youth in our community. A proposal before the Forsyth County commissioners to consider a “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolution sends a message that I believe is antithetical to our community’s shared concern for our children and youth. Nearly every week we hear of another incidence of gun violence involving a Forsyth County child or teenager.
If our county adopted such a resolution, a local sheriff might not use county resources, like staff time, to remove weapons from domestic abusers who make credible threats to harm a partner or child.
The situation is a true public health crisis. From 2013-2017, Forsyth County ranked 6th in the state for firearm fatalities. This is unacceptable. If our state’s gun laws were not enforced, we might be no. 1 for the number of firearm fatalities.
Other than my concern for the safety of our children, I would remind the county commissioners that a “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolution can harm a county’s economy.
I would also remind the county commissioners that courts decide if a law is constitutional or not. Courts have overwhelmingly upheld gun safety laws as fully compatible with the Second Amendment and their rulings have not been partisan.
Kathryn Adams
Kernersville
It matters
Quid pro quo does matter.
Abuse of power does matter.
Integrity or the lack thereof does matter.
It is reprehensible for anyone, much less our politicians, to defend otherwise, particularly when that defense is of the president of the United States. It contradicts my right as a voter to a free and impartial election.
Sue Ann Langfitt
Winston-Salem
Who is next?
We all owe a big “thank you” to President Trump. If the Democratic House of Representatives hadn’t spent all their time gratifying their morbid obsession to savage him, can we imagine what they would have been doing to the rest of us?
We would do well to think about that.
Wade Peeples
Pfafftown
Great again
For what it’s worth — probably very little — here’s my prediction about what will happen next:
Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the Democratic presidential nomination, then the presidential election by a landslide, as voters disgusted by President Trump’s corruption and the Republican Party’s fawning cowardice say they’ve had enough.
Democrats will also take the Senate and keep the House. We’re about to get a Democratic administration again, thank goodness.
The Democrats will work hard to give all Americans affordable health care and within the first six months of Sanders’ administration, Republicans will start screaming for his impeachment.
Democrats will remind them, “You said a president could do anything he wanted and not be impeached. That’s what you said. You supported it.”
But that won’t matter to them because they have no principles aside from power-grabbing.
I don’t know what’ll happen after that, but I think we’re all going to be getting affordable medical care soon. That will make America great again!
Stevie Huffines
Winston-Salem
Please?
And now, could we have our potholes repaired and our city streets paved — please?
Benjamin Wilson Sr.
Winston-Salem
