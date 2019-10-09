Our own gods
Why is our society out of control? The answer is baby simple: We threw out the true God in order to delude ourselves that we have become our own gods.
Now we have to live under the tyrannical yoke of these twisted god-selves we have created. We want them to drive the bus, even though they have no idea what road they’re on. We’d rather ride on to destruction than relinquish control of the bus back to the true God who can get us safely home.
So we are content for our new gods to drive us gleefully over the cliff to crash and burn in our own depravity.
This isn’t a new story. Look at history. Is anybody really surprised to find it happening again?
Wade Peeples
Pfafftown
Call him to account
I don’t put much stock in this claim that Democrats have just been looking for reasons to impeach President Trump. It’s the Republicans who have been ignoring all the reasons for which Trump should be impeached.
We wouldn’t be looking at the Ukraine phone call if Republicans hadn’t gaslit the nation on the Mueller report.
They said it was a big nothing burger, but to do so, they had to ignore special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”
Mueller didn’t exonerate Trump. His report didn’t prove there was no collusion and it certainly didn’t prove there was no obstruction of justice. That’s only what Trump, a serial liar, said, and Republicans mimicked him.
Trump has failed to defend America abroad. He came down harder on Sen. Mitt Romney for criticizing him in a tweet than he did on Kim Jong-Un for killing Otto Warmbier. Or on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Or on Russian President Vladimir Putin for interfering in the 2016 election.
We’ve had sufficient reason to impeach Trump for years. Trump is hurting America. And when Republicans fail to call him to account, they hurt the Republican Party.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
LTR#2 Call him to account. Yes, interesting how Trump snaked his way out Mueller sort of but just can’t help himself. He and the Rudy start talking to Ukraine about help with Biden for the 2020 election. No wonder Trump and Moscow Mitch didn’t enact any legislation to stop outside interference with our elections. And while we’re doing investigations let’s look into ole Mitch's wife’s conflicts of interest. I think Trump’s involvement in Ukraine proves he was guilty of everything and more that was in the Mueller Report. And now Lindsey Graham is backing off on this Barr/Durham investigation. Also what is Trump doing in Syria?? His betrayal of the Kurds is impeachable by itself.
