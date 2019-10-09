Our own gods

Why is our society out of control? The answer is baby simple: We threw out the true God in order to delude ourselves that we have become our own gods.

Now we have to live under the tyrannical yoke of these twisted god-selves we have created. We want them to drive the bus, even though they have no idea what road they’re on. We’d rather ride on to destruction than relinquish control of the bus back to the true God who can get us safely home.

So we are content for our new gods to drive us gleefully over the cliff to crash and burn in our own depravity.

This isn’t a new story. Look at history. Is anybody really surprised to find it happening again?

Wade Peeples

Pfafftown

Call him to account

I don’t put much stock in this claim that Democrats have just been looking for reasons to impeach President Trump. It’s the Republicans who have been ignoring all the reasons for which Trump should be impeached.

We wouldn’t be looking at the Ukraine phone call if Republicans hadn’t gaslit the nation on the Mueller report.

They said it was a big nothing burger, but to do so, they had to ignore special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

Mueller didn’t exonerate Trump. His report didn’t prove there was no collusion and it certainly didn’t prove there was no obstruction of justice. That’s only what Trump, a serial liar, said, and Republicans mimicked him.

Trump has failed to defend America abroad. He came down harder on Sen. Mitt Romney for criticizing him in a tweet than he did on Kim Jong-Un for killing Otto Warmbier. Or on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Or on Russian President Vladimir Putin for interfering in the 2016 election.

We’ve had sufficient reason to impeach Trump for years. Trump is hurting America. And when Republicans fail to call him to account, they hurt the Republican Party.

Reggie Branson

Winston-Salem

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to

Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the Journal’s Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Load comments