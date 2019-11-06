Truth matters
President Trump says the identity of the “first whistleblower” needs to be revealed — even though it’s illegal to do so. So much for “rule of law.”
“The whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false stories. Some people would call it a fraud, I won’t go that far,” Trump said over the weekend.
Death threats have been made against the whistleblower and the whistleblower’s lawyers. But Trump wants his identity revealed. What does he hope will happen?
“Just read the transcript,” he tweets, knowing his supporters won’t bother; they’ll just take his word for it.
I read the recreated transcript. (It’s not a direct, complete transcript, as Trump claims.) The whistleblower got nothing wrong. Almost every detail has been confirmed by later witnesses.
We already knew that Trump is a liar. What does it mean that people support him even though he lies? What does it mean that they don’t care that the president of the United States may have committed a crime? Seriously, what does that say about these people? What would motivate them to turn a blind eye? Should we emulate them? Should we decide that we, too, will ignore the truth?
I don’t think so.
I care about the truth. I think it’s important. I’m not going to ignore Trump’s lies.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
Ignoring physics
Several years ago, a guy in Pittsburgh heard that if you rub yourself with lemon juice, you become invisible to cameras. Armed with this information, he rubbed himself with lemon juice and robbed two banks in broad daylight. Of course, the surveillance cameras captured his image and the police arrested him that night. He ignored the rules of physics at his peril.
President Trump’s stance on climate change and his recent decision to submit the formal notice to remove the United States from the Paris climate accord remind me of that guy in Pittsburgh. The laws of physics and chemistry that are the foundation of climate science have been established since the 1800s. Yet President Trump acts as if these laws don’t apply to us. Like the guy in Pittsburgh, we ignore these rules at our peril. By the end of this century the climate in the Triad will be more like the current climate in south Texas if we don’t start taking meaningful action to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.
We need congressional action. On Nov. 12, I, along with 850 other Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers, will be in Washington, D.C., to meet with about 500 congressional offices to support passage of a market-based plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Please support these volunteers by calling Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and asking them to support legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
A cult
On Monday night, Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who has in the past advocated for whistleblower protections, called on the media to break the law and reveal the “first whistleblower’s” identity. “Do your job and print the name,” he said rhetorically to the media.
I’d like to suggest that Paul do his job and protect the whistleblower’s identity.
These people really have no standards beyond “Trump, Trump, Trump,” do they? That’s why we say his followers are a cult.
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem
