One victory

“How does any of it make America safer?” you asked in your Trump-criticizing editorial “Trump strikes Iran” (Jan. 7) — which should have been titled “Trump strikes Iran back.”

Here’s how it makes us safer: Gen. Qassem Soleimani is not around to kill Americans anymore.

And maybe now other terrorists will think twice before attacking Americans.

President Trump’s decision to take Soleimani out was bold. It’s the kind of outside-the-box thinking for which he was elected. We don’t want him to do the same old things that previous administrations did, which got us nowhere.

Sure, it stirs things up. But things will settle down. A week from now you’ll be reporting about some other thing that Trump supposedly did wrong.

Could you not let Trump celebrate one single victory?

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

Posing for the camera

“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.” — Jesus, from the Sermon on the Mount, Matthew 6:5.

I thought about that passage while looking at the pictures of the evangelicals posing for the camera while placing hands on President Trump at their Miami rally on Jan. 3. Can anyone explain how they are not like the hypocrites in this passage?

Trump is not a Christian and these evangelicals worshiping him are not Christians. Which leaves us wondering just who they are.

Mary Linda Knox

Winston-Salem

More aware

I am a student at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville. In class, we read your position about the policy passed in Virginia that would allow students one excused absence to participate in protests or other civic activities (“Permission to protest,” Jan. 6). I, as well as many of my classmates, agree with your position on this policy.

Members of today’s younger generation are more aware of political issues because they understand that these issues can and will affect their future. This policy will give them the opportunity to voice their opinions on politics and make a difference because the world is changing whether we like it or not.

Eve Midkiff

Thomasville

