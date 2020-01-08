One victory
“How does any of it make America safer?” you asked in your Trump-criticizing editorial “Trump strikes Iran” (Jan. 7) — which should have been titled “Trump strikes Iran back.”
Here’s how it makes us safer: Gen. Qassem Soleimani is not around to kill Americans anymore.
And maybe now other terrorists will think twice before attacking Americans.
President Trump’s decision to take Soleimani out was bold. It’s the kind of outside-the-box thinking for which he was elected. We don’t want him to do the same old things that previous administrations did, which got us nowhere.
Sure, it stirs things up. But things will settle down. A week from now you’ll be reporting about some other thing that Trump supposedly did wrong.
Could you not let Trump celebrate one single victory?
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Posing for the camera
“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.” — Jesus, from the Sermon on the Mount, Matthew 6:5.
I thought about that passage while looking at the pictures of the evangelicals posing for the camera while placing hands on President Trump at their Miami rally on Jan. 3. Can anyone explain how they are not like the hypocrites in this passage?
Trump is not a Christian and these evangelicals worshiping him are not Christians. Which leaves us wondering just who they are.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
More aware
I am a student at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville. In class, we read your position about the policy passed in Virginia that would allow students one excused absence to participate in protests or other civic activities (“Permission to protest,” Jan. 6). I, as well as many of my classmates, agree with your position on this policy.
Members of today’s younger generation are more aware of political issues because they understand that these issues can and will affect their future. This policy will give them the opportunity to voice their opinions on politics and make a difference because the world is changing whether we like it or not.
Eve Midkiff
Thomasville
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
"And maybe now other terrorists will think twice before attacking Americans." - Yes, people who willingly blow themselves up to kill Americans will suddenly be deterred by a single drone attack. Americans are astoundingly ignorant of the Middle East. Thinking that those live in the Middle East think like we do here is the cause of every issue we have faced / caused (they are one and the same) there.
LTR#1 One victory. Gray ole pal. You are so confused as to what could possibly be wrong with Trump taking out Soleimani. The main thing wrong with it is it stokes and further hardens long standing anti-Americanism among the government and the people of Iran. It’s stupid and simplistic thinking, and actions like this are what got us where we are with Iran and what prevents diplomatic efforts to bring Iran into the family of responsible nations. Iranians hate us going way back. We (and the British) stole their oil. Then to maintain control we engineered a coup to overthrow the duly elected democratic government and put our own puppet in charge, the Shah of Iran. for 26 years!!! The US propped him up to maintain access to Iranian oil. To stay in control the American puppet had a secret police that tortured, brutalized and killed thousands of his own people. Our actions then and like Trump’s actions now is what precipitated the turn of Iran to Islamic Fundamentalism. The Iranian people finally in 1979 were fed up with the Shah and his handler, the US and their interference in Iranisns lives. We finally pushed Iran into the waiting arms of the Islamic extremists which promised to rid Iran of us. And they did. What Trump did just confirms what the Mullahs have always told the Iranian people about America. That’s why the Israelis, Bush and Obama didn’t take him out. Taking him out does nothing to make us safe. The guy that takes his place might be worse. Plus the Republican Guard is still there and more hardened against us. The Iranian people are more hardened against us. Obama started us on a diplomatic road with Iran which would have eventually decreased the power in Iran of the Islamic leaders, decreased the likelihood of nukes and brought modernity and secularism to Iran. Trump has with one foolish act eliminated any chance of diplomacy, revived the Iranian nuclear weapons program and assured increased regional and international terrorism from the Iranian regime. One victory? You couldn’t be more wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.