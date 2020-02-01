Cheating to win

On my left as I write: a plaque I received in 1992 from the NRA, for a letter published in The Washington Post. On my right: a mailing I got from the Republican National Committee, urging me to sign a “Presidential Pledge of Support” to let the president know “that I am 100% behind you.”

I’m registered as an independent. I’m not 100% behind anybody.

On the TV: lawyers arguing that impeachment would undo the results of 2016. That’s incorrect. Other Republicans would take over.

In this American war of ideas, it will ultimately be the validity of the ideas themselves, not the gun or the cudgel, that determines the winner. We’ve always understood this bargain: fight hard, but fight fair. A standard-bearer who crosses the line — who not only fights hard but fights dirty — disgraces the cause.

Now the TV lawyers are saying the president’s conduct can only be judged by voters in November. But are we — is anyone — entitled to a president who fights dirty? Is unconstitutional conduct something we can just decide to allow in an ordinary election, rather than through constitutional amendment? Clearly it is not. The TV lawyers know this. They, like their client, are fighting dirty. They want to win the easy way.

True believers should have faith that they don’t need to cheat to win. Far more has been won by the example of one decent Christian living right than by all the blood spilled in the Crusades.

John Steinberger

Winston-Salem

Gun phobia

With all the gun phobia in this country, I wonder how long it will be before our elected officials, local up to Congress (i. e. the NRA and gun lobbies) will require all of us to carry guns, if we want them or not.

Carol Mulcox

Winston-Salem

Focus on the problem

You missed the mark with your Jan. 26 editorial “Gun fever is exploding.”

Yes, gun violence is an important problem. But the people proposing these “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions seem to be more concerned with access to their guns — and their ability to stockpile more — than with the victims of gun violence. Isn’t that where our concern should be — with the victims of gun violence?

The man in the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas, who shot an intruder in his church, is being hailed as a folk hero, as the writer of the Jan. 23 letter “Shooting event” reminds us. But two people in his church were killed before he stopped the killer. Is this really an incident to celebrate? Wouldn’t everyone have benefited had the killer not had a deadly weapon to start with?

“The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” is literally a lie. We as a society can stop bad guys from having guns in the first place. That’s where our focus should be.

It’s not as if there aren’t enough guns floating around. There are too many. That is the lesson that other, more advanced countries have learned.

Evan Fisher

Winston-Salem

Deserving

If ever there were or will be a president of the Unites States who deserves to be the first president removed from office by impeachment, it is Donald John Trump.

Ann Guill

Winston-Salem

Convinced

I watched President Trump’s defense attorney Pam Bondi present her case on Monday and she was very convincing; I think we should impeach Hunter Biden.

Sarah Blackburn

Winston-Salem

One issue

The polls say we are almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats in the upcoming election. And ties go to the Republicans, given their small state advantage, their gerrymandering advantage, their voting rights advantages and their control over most of the levers of government. The cards are heavily stacked against Democrats.

For Democrats, winning requires an intense focus on one (that’s one) issue on which almost all of us agree. That focus is excruciating, given the number and importance of issues at hand. It is also necessary.

We must lead with unity on one important issue where support is strong. That key issue is protecting the pre-existing conditions rule. Seventy-five percent of the public overall favors keeping the pre-existing conditions rule. A majority of Republicans favor the preexisting conditions rule. All the major Democratic presidential candidates agree on the rule. Let’s agree that a health insurance company cannot deny your care just because you have a pre-existing condition.

Steve Scroggin

Winston-Salem

