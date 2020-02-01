Cheating to win
On my left as I write: a plaque I received in 1992 from the NRA, for a letter published in The Washington Post. On my right: a mailing I got from the Republican National Committee, urging me to sign a “Presidential Pledge of Support” to let the president know “that I am 100% behind you.”
I’m registered as an independent. I’m not 100% behind anybody.
On the TV: lawyers arguing that impeachment would undo the results of 2016. That’s incorrect. Other Republicans would take over.
In this American war of ideas, it will ultimately be the validity of the ideas themselves, not the gun or the cudgel, that determines the winner. We’ve always understood this bargain: fight hard, but fight fair. A standard-bearer who crosses the line — who not only fights hard but fights dirty — disgraces the cause.
Now the TV lawyers are saying the president’s conduct can only be judged by voters in November. But are we — is anyone — entitled to a president who fights dirty? Is unconstitutional conduct something we can just decide to allow in an ordinary election, rather than through constitutional amendment? Clearly it is not. The TV lawyers know this. They, like their client, are fighting dirty. They want to win the easy way.
True believers should have faith that they don’t need to cheat to win. Far more has been won by the example of one decent Christian living right than by all the blood spilled in the Crusades.
John Steinberger
Winston-Salem
Gun phobia
With all the gun phobia in this country, I wonder how long it will be before our elected officials, local up to Congress (i. e. the NRA and gun lobbies) will require all of us to carry guns, if we want them or not.
Carol Mulcox
Winston-Salem
Focus on the problem
You missed the mark with your Jan. 26 editorial “Gun fever is exploding.”
Yes, gun violence is an important problem. But the people proposing these “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions seem to be more concerned with access to their guns — and their ability to stockpile more — than with the victims of gun violence. Isn’t that where our concern should be — with the victims of gun violence?
The man in the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas, who shot an intruder in his church, is being hailed as a folk hero, as the writer of the Jan. 23 letter “Shooting event” reminds us. But two people in his church were killed before he stopped the killer. Is this really an incident to celebrate? Wouldn’t everyone have benefited had the killer not had a deadly weapon to start with?
“The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” is literally a lie. We as a society can stop bad guys from having guns in the first place. That’s where our focus should be.
It’s not as if there aren’t enough guns floating around. There are too many. That is the lesson that other, more advanced countries have learned.
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
Deserving
If ever there were or will be a president of the Unites States who deserves to be the first president removed from office by impeachment, it is Donald John Trump.
Ann Guill
Winston-Salem
Convinced
I watched President Trump’s defense attorney Pam Bondi present her case on Monday and she was very convincing; I think we should impeach Hunter Biden.
Sarah Blackburn
Winston-Salem
One issue
The polls say we are almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats in the upcoming election. And ties go to the Republicans, given their small state advantage, their gerrymandering advantage, their voting rights advantages and their control over most of the levers of government. The cards are heavily stacked against Democrats.
For Democrats, winning requires an intense focus on one (that’s one) issue on which almost all of us agree. That focus is excruciating, given the number and importance of issues at hand. It is also necessary.
We must lead with unity on one important issue where support is strong. That key issue is protecting the pre-existing conditions rule. Seventy-five percent of the public overall favors keeping the pre-existing conditions rule. A majority of Republicans favor the preexisting conditions rule. All the major Democratic presidential candidates agree on the rule. Let’s agree that a health insurance company cannot deny your care just because you have a pre-existing condition.
Steve Scroggin
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
L3: As usual, lots of noise about guns, but not mention of the disproportionate demographics of violent crime. Are guns too available? Yes. But what about the dysfunction that provides so many gun toters in some areas? No mention is made of that. We hear about racist symbols like rebel statues and outdated labeling. Those are gone now. Where are the charge-leading activists and reverends now? They should be exhorting at-risk people and others to obey the law, turn in (usually illegally possessed) weapons, stay in or go back to school, etc. Do we hear any of that? No, in these warped times, to demand responsibility, self-reliance, and accountability is victimization. A 3-year-old wounded by a loser’s stray bullet, she’s a solely a of victim of guns, not of the scum who pulled the trigger.
LTR # 1 Cheating to win. I don’t buy this argument that impeachment is just a way to undue the 2016 election. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since Jan 2017. Saying you can’t remove a President whenever, for just cause is just ridiculous. Also many Republicans forget the 2018 elections clearly showed that at least some of the bloom is off the Trump rose. Also, Trump’s approval rating has remained low dispute his self described “booming economy”. I actually heard some of Trump’s TV lawyers trying to make the ridiculous case that Trump can’t be removed because he’s doing such a great job. That’s opinion. No facts. Also this stupid thinking that you can’t impeach a President in an election year. Leave it up to the people. Heck no! Look how they screwed up 2016. It also smacks of Moscow Mitch’s theft of that SCOTUS seat from Obama. I have gotten to the point I don’t know which devil is the worst: McConnell or Trump? Actually Trump is a clown. McConnell is a true devil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.