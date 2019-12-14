Weaponized deceit
So some prominent Republicans like Attorney General William Barr say they disagree with the IG report conclusions that there was no political bias that led to the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign and no illegitimate spying on his campaign.
Others like Rep. Steve Scalise (and President Trump himself) are outright lying about it, saying the IG report concluded that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign.
It’s remarkable that they can’t get their stories straight, but their sheep-like followers will believe both conclusions.
America is in a crisis of deceit, and that’s more important than any other issue we face, including impeachment.
It’s especially difficult to fight because Republicans have spent 20 years convincing their followers that all Democrats are evil.
Democrats, who want to protect the environment, who want to eliminate hunger and poverty, who want all Americans to prosper — Democrats, with their “bleeding hearts” because they care about people’s suffering — but Republicans have convinced their followers that the word “Democrat” is synonymous with racism (even though it’s Trump who put white supremacist Stephen Miller in the White House), deficit spending (even though it’s higher under Trump than ever in our history) and just anything bad they can ever imagine. And they believe anything Trump says (anybody flushed their toilet 15 times in a row lately?) no matter how ridiculous.
Trump has successfully weaponized deceit and it’s a crisis that will bring our nation down if his followers don’t start thinking a little more smartly.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Investigating Trump
President Trump says that the investigation of possible links between his election campaign and Russian influence was “a witch hunt.” He says that the FBI agents who conducted the investigation were “scum.”
Really? I mean, it was a presidential campaign. That’s pretty important. An investigation to make sure it was clear of foreign corruption was objectionable? Even after Trump had asked Russia to help him? Even after people in his campaign met with Russians who offered dirt on Hillary Clinton? It’s still a travesty for the FBI, whether they liked Trump or not, to look into any possible ties?
I’m just not sure Trump is the most objective judge about this whole thing. His outrage seems just a teeny tiny bit over the top.
Especially considering his relationship with truthfulness — nonexistent — and considering the legal judgments against his scam university and his fraudulent charity foundation — is it really so outrageous that after a friendly country suggests there might be cause for concern, someone in our government should think, maybe we should check this out, just to be on the safe side? That’s so egregious?
I mean, we’re not talking about Fred Rogers here. We’re talking about Donald Trump, whom Republicans back then described as “a kook” and “a con man.”
It seems to me that the investigation was more than justified. It seems to me like it would be negligent not to investigate him.
Siri Bruccillieri
Winston-Salem
It’s happening
The problem with President Trump telling lies is that people believe him, and that has consequences.
Now Trump is straight-out lying about the results of the IG report.
The IG report says: “We did not find any documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to conduct these operations.” Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified the same on Wednesday.
But the day the report was released, Trump was on the campaign trail, saying the report supports all of his ridiculous claims about the Obama administration spying on him.
Does anyone really think it’s OK for Trump to lie this way? Does anyone think it’s beneficial to believe these falsehoods? That it won’t harm America? Right now, Republican legislators are pushing the Ukrainian conspiracy theory that Russia promoted. They’re doing Russia’s bidding. Does anyone think that’s harmless?
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.