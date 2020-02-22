Politicized intelligence
The only good thing I can say about President Trump, who was impeached on Dec. 18, 2019, is that he’s no quitter. He’s going to keep pushing and pushing no matter what. He will never give up in his quest to gaslight America.
Unhappy with his failure to convince America that he didn’t receive Russian assistance in the 2016 election — and they say Democrats can’t get over the election — Trump has just appointed Richard Grenell, a staunch loyalist with absolutely no experience in intelligence, as acting director of our national intelligence agencies. Trump could have chosen one of many qualified candidates. Grenell’s only qualification is that he supports Trump, proving once again that Trump puts his own interests above America’s — and above our safety.
Ned Price, who quit the CIA after more than 10 years of service in protest against the Trump administration, said, “Just as he’s no longer pretending to respect rule of law, Trump has dropped the charade that he has any use for intelligence.”
Conservatives may cheer Trump’s appointment, saying he now has someone who is on his side. But the heads of our essential agencies should be on America’s side, not the president’s. Our intelligence agencies have now become politicized and, just like the Justice Department, we can no longer trust it to give the American people honest information.
Trump tarnishes everything he touches. The sooner he is removed from office, the better.
Hank Ruskin
Winston-Salem
Conceding the election
There is a cloud hanging over the American political scene, a cloud darker than defied subpoenas, threats to whistleblowers, impeachment, even darker than the attorney general’s efforts to assist the president’s friends convicted of felonies. This darkest cloud of all is the question whether President Trump will accept the results of the November presidential election.
Everyone who heard candidate Trump say in 2016 that he would accept the election results only if he won, everyone who has heard his repeated lies about people being bused into New Hampshire from Massachusetts to vote against him, everyone who has noted his frequent “jokes” about 12 or 16 years as president, needs to consider that Trump might not readily concede if he loses in November.
To me, Trump’s lack of regard for the Constitution is no longer in question. Now I am not even sure what his fellow Republicans would do if Trump loses and refuses to concede.
Trump has a history of disturbing words and actions regarding elections. Congressional Republicans have not held him to account, and have also refused to consider meaningful steps to ensure election security (or even to fill vacancies on the Federal Election Commission).
Americans should demand that every Republican who claims to value the Constitution speak now with a clear commitment to holding a fair election in November, and to honoring its results. We need to know whether Republicans are on board with this whole democracy thing. Sad to say, this is no longer clear to many.
Kevin Lawrence
Winston-Salem
Good job
Thanks to whoever planned the Journal’s Feb. 17 front page on roundabouts (“The Rules of the Roundabout”)! It’s a keeper!
With all the statistics indicating their safety, I feel I need to overcome my fear of them and learn how to use them properly. This article is the best I’ve seen yet on the topic.
Lawrence Keesler
Mount Airy
The illustration was designed by Journal graphic designer Cassandra Sherrill. — the editor
Election letter deadline
Letters about the March 3 primary election must be received no later than 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, to be considered for publication.
