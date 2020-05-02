A little credit, please
When Sen. Joyce Krawiec wrote her infamous essay, “Is the cure worse than the disease?” (“Krawiec challenges governor on socioeconomic impact of stay-at-home order,” April 18), she said that “we have destroyed a roaring economy in three weeks that took three years to build.”
Actually, it took almost more than a decade to build, counting from the damage done under President George W. Bush.
Millions of people lost their jobs and their homes because of the Great Recession, which happened on Bush’s watch. That damage was repaired on President Barack Obama’s watch.
Obama took Bush’s unemployment rate of 7.8% to 4.8%. President Trump took Obama’s 4.8% to 3.7%.
Obama did most of the heavy lifting. President Trump has been riding on his coattails for three years.
One reason we have such a sharp political divide is Republicans’ insistence that everything they do is gold and everything Democrats do is dirt. They can’t acknowledge even a simple accomplishment like the return of our economy under Obama’s leadership — but it’s there and it’s obvious.
This kind of spin keeps us from working together at a time like this, when we really need to.
Bonnie G. Vaughn
Winston-Salem
Krawiec is our voice
Now is a great time to begin looking at candidates to vote for on Nov. 3. I would like to point out the work of someone whom I admire and respect and will vote for in November: North Carolina Sen. Joyce Krawiec.
Sen. Krawiec is a Republican for District 31, which includes Davie County and parts of Forsyth County. She has served since 2014.
My first encounter with Joyce was in a Walmart parking lot. I stopped her and we talked for 10 minutes or so about issues I was concerned about. She listened and sincerely cared about me, one voter, and wanted to know how she can make a difference. I believe she does make a difference because she takes what we share with her back to Raleigh.
I have had a chance to watch Joyce more closely during the COVID-19 pandemic. By watching closely, it is somewhat easy to see if an official is working for you and your family. Joyce has worked incredibly hard to fix the broken unemployment system, support local small businesses and employers, and ease the pain of her many constituents who are suffering.
Joyce is our voice in government. I urge your readers to reelect Joyce Krawiec for N.C. Senate.
Patricia Williams
Kernersville
A worldwide war
We are engaged in a worldwide war against COVID-19. The virus is silently working to destroy as many individuals as possible, and to destroy everyone’s family, social, religious and commercial lives.
As with the surprise attacks that began World War II for America, we now find ourselves unprepared and confused. Many politicians are trying to minimize the danger. They believe our civilization can be saved through appeasement to mob rule, propaganda, fake news and blindness to reality. They are wrong.
Selfless first responders, doctors, nurses, police, families, friends and strangers are our line of defense. They need support from every level of government. No one can be exempted from responsibility.
The COVID-19 battle can only be won, first with medical science, second with appropriate financial resources and thirdly with political focus on the long-term solutions.
We are all suffering, we all want to return to “normal,” and we all need a strong shot of patience while keeping our eyes on the ball.
As we did in World War II, we can save America for our children and the future. Please, no more pettiness and self-serving publicity seekers.
Everyone has an important role in the battle against the virus. Truth is the key to victory!
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
A helpful reminder
Your article about the importance of the Journal was a helpful reminder of the importance of journalism (“You need the Winston-Salem Journal, and the Journal needs you,” April 19).
Thank you for all you do for the community. I like to hold a paper, and books, in my hands. While I value the internet and the ways we make use of news quickly, I do not want to spend most of my day in front of a screen. So, please keep up the good work.
The Rev. Beverly Gaska
Winston-Salem
Try their faith
I hear it in the news and see it in the newspaper about our president and the government violating our rights. Have we forgotten our rights don’t come from government, but from God?
If we are Christians then we are to obey God. If you read God’s word in 1 Peter 2:13-17, it states we are to submit to those in authority over us. When a nation or people go through trials it will try their faith and reveal their hearts.
Lawrence Overton
Clemmons
