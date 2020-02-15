What was decided
In the last North Carolina election, the majority of those who voted, voted to require an ID for voting. You may or may not agree with this, but this was what was decided. We live in a democratic state. If you want your say about how things are run then you must register as a voter and get out and vote!
I understand why there is opposition to this decision. However, to have a third party, in this case a judge, decide to override the state voters’ wishes should not be allowed.
Why did the Brits just vote to get out of the European Union? Same reason. Their wishes were overridden by unelected Belgian officials.
Do you want to live in an autocratic state where someone can just decide to ignore your wishes?
If the voter ID law needs to be gotten rid of, then the people of this state must register to vote and vote to change it. Otherwise, another of our freedoms is lost. Exercise your right to vote and vote!
Susan Artz
Clemmons
Victims of gun violence
I was in attendance at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Feb. 6.
Subsequently, I watched Forsyth County Republican Party executive director Jill Osborn’s online interview of chairman Dave Plyler. Plyler described how deeply moved he was by those who were afraid that their guns would soon be confiscated. Yet I did not detect a smidgen of empathy from him for those of us who shared our stories of having our children stolen by gun violence. We are afraid, too, because something tragic has actually happened to us.
The board should have politely refused to be pushed around over a manufactured fear that the Second Amendment is under attack. It’s not, but 100 Americans die daily, on average, from gun violence, and hundreds more are injured and traumatized.
Why did that happen? Were board members intimidated by the audience members who were given almost complete rein to laugh, clap and bully both speakers and the board members? That was shameful. Any kindergarten teacher could give them some tips on maintaining order.
I have one other suggestion for more productive future board meetings: Don’t allow random candidates for office to hijack the agenda for their own purposes. Remarks should be restricted to the designated topics.
That three-hour meeting was a disappointing waste of the board’s time, my time and our community’s resources. It is shameful that the large number of people who spoke against the resolution did not seem to matter to four of the commissioners.
Susan Browder
Winston-Salem
If he’s right ...
Among President Trump’s many distortions of reality is the claim that President Obama spied on him before the 2016 election.
But if Trump is right that a president can do anything he wants — if he’s right that it’s OK for him to enlist Ukraine to help him win the 2020 election — then we have to say, “So what?” Obama could do anything he wanted.
Trump is not a “very stable genius.” He’s barely a competent businessman. He may have an instinct for good TV, but so did Rowan & Martin. That didn’t make them presidential material.
Trump will go down in history as one of the most harmful presidents in U.S. history, and his followers as the biggest patsies.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
The high ground
One of the most baffling things about President Trump is that there’s plenty he could brag about without lying.
His economy, building on President Obama’s, is pretty good. It’s factually not the best ever, and in some ways Obama’s outperformed his, but he could still claim that it’s pretty good. It wouldn’t hurt him to do so.
But when he claims that he’s just, oh, the best thing since George Washington, he invites criticism and correction.
Nobody likes a braggart, especially when what he says is not true.
I have to stand with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tore up his State of the Union address because it’s worthless. I have to stand with dissidents and resisters because that’s where the moral high ground is today.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
LTR#1. What was decided. Voter ID. It is more complicated than you present. The public vote in 2018 was a creation of the Republican Legislature designed not to fix discriminatory issues of the original 2013 law, but to survive further legal challenge. This is what the judge decided. This is also what Republican legislators openly bragged about. So your little scenario about an autocratic state is simplistic and just wrong.
Last 2 LTE’s: The usual recitations of Trump’s abundant shortcomings, malfeasances, and mendacious outgassing. I got what I wanted out of his election: judges, and not having Clintons back in WH. Now, it’s time for him to go. Whom do these writers support? Time to augment the griping with proposed viable replacements, few they may be. I have already voted.
Gun LTE: Let’s talk about the dysfunction behind the fingers on the (usually) illegal triggers. Pull your head from the PC sand and then talk with me about that disproportion; then I’ll talk guns.
