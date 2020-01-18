Outrage bait
We’re told that some of the people who support President Trump complain that “coastal elites” look down on them. I’ve heard some of that, I guess, though I’d say it’s been exaggerated; a lot of “coastal elites,” which itself seems a term intended to denigrate a group of people, appreciate middle America and its contributions to our nation.
On Jan. 13, President Trump re-tweeted an ugly, childish image of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Jew from New York, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic from California, dressed in Middle Eastern garb, as if there’s something wrong with that, and implied that they were traitors (“Trump use of doctored photo draws ire,” Jan. 14). I’m sure some of his followers appreciated his bigoted attack, but I suspect many knew that this was another example of Trump’s nastiness and not something that a good person should praise.
In the Jan. 11-12 Wall Street Journal, former Reagan speechwriter Peggy Noonan wrote, “If the past few decades have taught us anything it’s that you should never accuse those who question a U.S. military action of lacking patriotism. Sometimes the greatest patriotism is to stand against the crowd to protect your country from ill-thought-out actions.”
I’m not writing to condemn those who approve of everything Trump does without question. I’m writing to say that I appreciate the good conservatives in our area who, like me, want to stop being triggered by social media outrage-bait. We should all strive to be better than that.
Siri Bruccillieri
Winston-Salem
Distressing development
The front page of the Jan. 12 Journal was distressing (“Gunfight”).
When I first read, a month ago, about the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement in Virginia, I was distressed.
Our children are getting shot in schools and in homes and on the streets — and parents came out in force, all up in arms, to protect, not their children, but their guns.
And now Davidson County.
Do the voters in Davidson County not understand that the Second Amendment stands with or without their affirmation? This move serves no purpose except to stir the cauldron of fear.
Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons says he believes that he was appointed by God. I say a man with a gun who believes he was appointed by God is a dangerous man.
Helen Etters
Winston-Salem
Wake-up call
The Democratic gurus who have controlled the candidate field so far better start taking a good hard look at where we’re at with presidential candidates: an all-white field and some very important voices squeezed out. And not a whole lot of enthusiasm on the street for who’s left.
Why are we allowing Iowa and New Hampshire, states that are in no way representative of the rest of the United States, and have pitifully few Electoral College votes (Iowa, six; New Hampshire, four), to dictate who our candidates can be? While we’re blasting through millions of dollars on two tiny, insignificant states, President Trump is having rallies and appearing regularly in the states that will determine this election: Florida, 29 electoral votes; Pennsylvania, 20; Ohio, 18; Michigan, 16; North Carolina, 15 … the swing states that we must have if we want to reclaim the presidency and some sense of normalcy in our country.
The only Democratic candidate who seems to understand the power of the swing states is Mike Bloomberg who, in addition to flooding the airwaves with ads nationally, is focusing his time and efforts in those states — including North Carolina, where he has or will be opening numerous offices, among them one in Winston -Salem.
I want a candidate who understands middle America, who can construct a smart, winning strategy, who can beat Trump at his own game. But mostly I want my country back again. I want decency, respect, civility and truth in power.
Lois Roewade
Pfafftown
Front-page news
Thank you for the front-page story about the search for a color and a logo that would communicate the “true” nature of the new megabank moving to Charlotte (“Truist unveils logo, color scheme,” Jan. 14). If only the research, talent, imagination, resources and “commitment to building the future of finance” (the words of Donta Wilson, the chief digital and client experience officer for Truist) could have been applied to this community’s need for affordable housing, that would have indeed been front-page news.
Marilyn E. Cardwell
Winston-Salem
