Do not give up
Thank you for your coverage of the identification of Dwight Michael Gordon after his disappearance 34 years ago (“Mystery finally solved,” July 7). On the morning of Oct. 18, 2012, I, too, received remarkable news. My sister, Priscilla Ann Blevins — a native of Winston Salem, a graduate of Wake Forest University, and a remarkably talented young woman — had been identified 37 years after her disappearance in 1975. Her remains were found on the side of the interstate in 1985, 10 years after she was first reported missing. At that time there was no DNA technology available, and little national attention on the issue of missing persons. Priscilla remained “Jane Doe” at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Chapel Hill for another 27 years, until DNA eventually linked her remains to my family and we were able to bring her home.
For those whose loved ones are missing, know that the application of DNA technology can bring miraculous, long-awaited — albeit tragic — news. Work with law enforcement to get into the DNA database. Support funding for DNA testing by the medical examiners offices around the country so that languishing cases can be progressed. Be persistent and do not give up. Hope is free. Miracles happen.
Cathy Blevins Howe
Winston-Salem
Our Triple Treasure
We have been beleaguered in many ways through the past four months. Those of us who walk daily have been able to rejoice in the tree canopies, rushing streams, habitats of song birds and well-kept gardens of Winston-Salem through our Triple Treasure: the grounds of Graylyn International Conference Center, Reynolda House Museum of American Art and recently reopened trails at Wake Forest University.
Landscapers have remained diligent outdoors. Social distancing is comfortably easy. There are no high-contact surfaces to touch. Friends chat. Children wave. There’s no admission fee. And for an hour, all is well.
Donna Cooke
Winston-Salem
Battle at Mueller’s Creek
Regarding David Ignatius’ July 2 column, “Trump doesn’t understand Putin,” everyone should heed the dire warning regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s involvement in the “payback business.”
Special counsel Robert Mueller indicted over a dozen individual Russian spies, and also three Russian spy operations such as the so-called Internet Research Agency. In these indictments, Mueller proved once and for all that the vast oceans protecting our shores have been reduced to a mere creek — a shallow, crawling trickle with a frog or two hiding in the brush. Gone are the days when we could wear down the British or build a bomber every hour, knowing that the real danger lay far, far away. But we are doubly vexed because we lie in wait on our side of tiny Mueller’s Creek awaiting the enemy with no leader of our own.
As we wait to discover what our own personal role in combat will be, we think of Union Gen. George McClellan: lover of parades, indecisive in battle even when he had the enemy plans in hand, and thought by many to be loyal to no cause whatever but his own.
Thomas Hagerty
Winston-Salem
A modest D.C. proposal
I offer a modest proposal to solve the disenfranchisement of Washington D.C. voters. Carve out the “monumental” portion of the city, e.g. the Capitol, the White House, the Mall and the various museums, and then let the remainder of the district revert to the states from which it was carved, Maryland and Virginia.
Maryland would get the portion north of the Potomac and Virginia the portions south of the Potomac.
Some residents might still be located in the central district, but not many.
Timothy Wagner
Winston-Salem
The church is guilty
The July 3 letter “Christians and racism” is so horribly, agonizingly true. I cringed in embarrassment when I read it. The church has been guilty of all the charges the writer brings.
However, he makes one glaring error. He lays these actions at the feet of God’s son. The church is man-made and all these actions he brings against it are exactly opposite those taught by the son of God. Man fails miserably.
I invite the writer to pick up the New Testament and acquaint himself with the one he scorns. He may be surprised at what he finds.
Romaine Poindexter
Kernersville
Getting along
I saw President Trump on TV on Tuesday saying that he was going to “put pressure” on governors to reopen schools in August. And I thought, what is wrong with this guy? Why does everything have to be a damn argument? Why can’t he say that he’ll ask governors to reopen schools, or work with governors to reopen schools?
All this baloney about how he fights back is untrue — he picks fights and he does it all the time. The only people he can agree with are evangelical Christians and foreign dictators.
If Joe Biden stood up and said, “If you vote for me, I promise I’ll be polite and I’ll stay off Twitter,” he’d win the election by a landslide.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
Essentials
An economy is necessary for human existence.
Socialization is needed for mental stability.
Fear is not an option.
Freedom is essential.
Lisa Helton
Winston-Salem
Fellow Americans
I weep, too. Mick Scott’s July 5 column (“Weekenders on our own”) touched my heart and pushed me to write. On that morning, I was listening to my NPR station, which early Sunday broadcast a stirring version of “America the Beautiful.” As I sat in my kitchen, the tears flowed for my fellow Americans, many of whom feel fearful, angry, lost, hopeless or abandoned these days.
You know who you are. You are the evangelical Christian who feels snubbed by a society that doesn’t value your certainty of biblical faith. You are the young adult who cannot believe that in 2020, Black people are afraid for their lives because of racism. You are the immigrant who is hated for taking a job that many Americans will not do. You are the white person who is angry that the factory jobs that once provided a good living have gone abroad. Or you are the COVID-19 patient, struggling to breathe, while many Americans still will not wear a mask.
What has happened to us? Why do we turn on each other? No cultural value, political creed or religious belief justifies this. None. We can do better, America.
O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
Susan Sawyers
Kernersville
DC proposal LTE: the writer is correct, a couple of tweaks needed. He appears to understand that DC does not have the attributes of a state, and DC statehood is simply a ploy to add two ultra-liberal members to the US Senate, and a ultra-liberal member to the USHR while retaining 3 electoral votes.
Bathe writer is correct in suggesting that DC minus Federal and monument areas be handed over to MD. VA’s land was ceded back to the Commonwealth in 1846, so he misses on that minor point. And the map can be drawn so that the only residents would be the Prez and family, and the VP and family. MD would earn another member of the USHR, and one electoral vote. This would eliminate two electoral votes, but DC has been overrepresented in the Electoral College. Yes, a few states have similar populations, but they are states, not cities.
